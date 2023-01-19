Spice Diana to fire up Mb’ra City

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The “Sili Regular” hit maker Spice Diana is expected to break a record of filling Mbarara University Inn at the weekend on Saturday in the Mbarara Spice Diana Live in Concert.

Mbarara University Inn is the biggest Venue in Mbarara purposely for the events that accommodates hundred and thousands of the revellers. However, on Saturday this week it will be Spice Diana’s record as the first Ugandan Artist to organise a show that will congest this venue. According to the study about the forthcoming concert of Spice Diana in Mbarara, People from the entire Western Uganda are yawning and ready to turn up for this show.

During Spice Diana’s Mbarara Concert press Conference that was alheld at Soho Terrace Bar in Mbarara Town on Wednesday, Spice told Journalists that her Fans must expect a full night live performance on the stage. She also confirmed that a number of Ugandan big artists will accompany her and will entertain the crowds live on stage. Among the other artists that expected on stage that she mentioned include David Lutalo, Ray g and other more artists from Western Uganda and Kampala based artists. Other entertainers that are on board include best DJs from Kampala, MC’s like MC Kacheche who will be the main MC of the concert.

Spice said that she has reserved more of her energy purposely for Mbarara Concert following the recent national concert of Spice that was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Spice is one of the biggest Ugandan female Artists who has reached the climax and much admired by this generation.

Spice have about two collabos with Western Uganda Artists that include Ray G in the Omusheshe song, then Yabala which she featured with MC Kacheche.

“Spice Diana Live in Concert is basically about me and that’s why on this day I will be the main artist and I will be able to take much time to give quality of the entertainment that deserve my Fans. There will be a variety of other artists who will come basically to celebrate with me as friends and will entertain the crowds as well” said Spice.