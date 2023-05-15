Mbarara City to host regional SDGs festivals ahead of annual conference

Advertisements

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

As the Government of Uganda through the office of the Prime Minister gears up for the second Annual SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Conference for the year 2023, Mbarara City has been selected to hold western regional SDGs festivals ahead of the annual event that will be held at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

This conference was instituted as an annual event to provide a platform for stakeholders’ engagement in the review and validation of Uganda’s journey in the actions to accelerate the delivery of SDGs and the Agenda 2063. This was later retaliated by Cabinet through a resolution in October 2022 that the SDGs conference becomes an annual event.

According to Onesmus Katusiime, the Knowledge Management Officer at OPM, the SDG Conference is scheduled for June 22nd and 23rd 2023 under the theme ‘Promoting inclusive National and Continental Actions for the accelerated delivery of the SDGs and the Agenda 2063.’

That it will drop partner participation from Officials in the United Nations and Government of Uganda, Civil Society Organizations, International Delegates, Private Companies, Young People, Women, and Vulnerable Groups. And the Guest of Honor will be the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni .

However, before the conference, there will be Pre-event’s festivals. These will be regional SDGs festivals and forums.

While addressing a press Conference at Mbarara City Council Hall, Katusiime revealed that the regional festival and forums for the entire Western Uganda will be hosted in Mbarara City. And these will run for three days-16th and 18th May. She says there will be caravans, radio talk shows, regional walks, tree planting, town cleaning, Unique Sites visits and many other things. There will also be Citizens Parliament, football matches and skilling workshops.

On 18th of May 2023 that’s when they will have the 3rd day of Western Regional SDGs events which is the stakeholders forum, where the discussions from the first two days will be brought on board and also stakeholders will have a platform to exchange ideas especially on Local Action Policy.

The other regions that are going to host festivals include the Eastern region where the SDGs program will be hosted in Jinja City at the end of May, Central region which will be hosted in Mubende District, and Lira City that is going to host the Northern SDGs events from the 6th to the 8th of June 2320.

“We are thankful to our partners in this move which include the office of the Prime Minister, Uganda National NGO Forum, the Royal Danish Embassy, SDGs Champions, and World Vision Uganda, among others. We also appeal to other partners that would want to be part of these initiatives to come on board as early as possible,” said Katusiime.

“Therefore going forward the simple adaptation of global goals to the local level is very important and localisation involves political will, co-creation with our communities, individual action, and the commitment of all partners. The Government of Uganda recognises the need for high quality and inclusive development and is planning to consolidate all these gains and advanced achievements of SDGs. The three major dimensions of the 2023 Agenda is designed to leave no one behind and reach the furthest first and that’s why we come to the regions to make sure that we engage every one starting from the grassroots level and build mechanisms at the local government levels to review and asses themselves in the progress of the implementation of the 2030/agenda and agenda 2063. The regional SDGs festivals will enhance local action policy coherency for economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability through holistic and comprehensive delivery on SDGs,” she added.

Prisca Murongo, the Mbarara City Deputy Mayor, appealed to the communities and the entire Public from this City to come up and participate in this initiative. She appealed mostly to the Youths to ensure to be part of this because this program is targeting the young generation.

“We are proud of Our City’s involvement in these SDGs festivals and urge all Citizens to play an active role in shaping the future of our communities. Our City has always been on the forefront sustainable development initiatives and we continue this tradition,” said Murongo.

