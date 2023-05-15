ROAD TO 2026! Mbarara Woman Mp, popular councilor Loyda face off over service delivery

Advertisements

By Amos Tayebwa

Last week, leaders in Mbarara district met at Bagyenyi Gardens in Bwizibwera Town Council to debate on how to improve service delivery in the area and to take stock of what has been done so far.

Dubbed ‘Ekiganiiro Ky’entunguuka’, the debate was sponsored by one of the media organisations in Mbarara with some support from sponsors like Team Gamba N’okora.

On the panel were the three MPs from Mbarara (Bazir Bataringaya for Kashaari North, Nathan Itungo for Kashaari South and Margret Rwebyambu the Woman MP Mbarara District.

Didas Tabaro, the Mbarara District Chairman, Venance Munanukye the Speaker Mbarara District and Loyda Twinomujuni Muhimbura the Rubaya Sub-county Lady Councilor represented the District Council as part of panelists.

Each of these members were given a podium to address the electorates and outline some of the key services accomplished and what they intend to tackle in the few remaining days of their 2021-2026 kisanja.

Speaker by speaker, each made their case. It later turned out many of the electorate had a bone to pick with the woman MP Mbarara District, Margret Rwebyambu.

Electorates accused her for failure to address their challenges as a Member of Parliament. The controversy came after the Legislator told the electorates that they should know that as Rwebyambu is not in competition to give service delivery. She was referring to the fact that the majority of people who attended this Ekiganiiro Kye’ntunguuka were praising and honoring some leaders like Councilor Loyda Muhimbura for the great services she has provided to people of Mbarara which are supposed to be done by the Woman MP.

“In leadership we are not in competition. The most important thing is that whoever you choose in whatever position has a role to play. My role is to legislate, do oversight and appropriation of budget. I want to tell you that in my position as a Member of Parliament for Mbarara District 2021-2026, I have no competition as far as service delivery is concerned, and I will be your Member of Parliament until that time,” said MP Rwebyambu.

MP Rwebyambu’s utterance triggered some individuals to come up and challenged her and other politicians to stop politics of intrigue.

“I am wondering, politics of today are full of intrigue especially here in Mbarara I don’t know why. I want to tell you that people want services whether it is brought by Bob Wine but for as long as it benefits the public we have no problem. So no one should start fighting the other,” said Tom Karuhanga, Bucuro Town Council Mayor.

“I will talk about the Kakondo gravity Water Scheme. We did designs in 2019. We had those designs for all those years lacking funding which required about Shs 300M. Then in 2021, we addressed our challenge to Hon. Loyda followed up and used her capacity to lobby for this project and apparently it has commenced. I must give credit where it is due,” he added.

According to her presentation, Loyda outlined a number of complete projects which she has been committed to and able to lobby from the government to support the people of Mbarara. In the water department, Loyda has already lobbied about sh15.4B water supply and sanitation. This has already been commissioned in Rubaya Sub-county. Accordingly, this will supply clean water to all the 41 villages that compose Rubaya Sub-county and neighbouring areas. This is on top of about 7.5km water pipe lines of HDPE PN and their connectors which have been supplied to different water stressed areas of Nsiika, Bwengure, and Kyandahi parishes all in Kagongi Sub-county.

Councilor Loyda has been able to rehabilitate about 14 boreholes in different parts of Mbarara District. On top of that, Councilor Loyda was able to lobby a motor Vehicle which she brought and handed over to the district Water department to ease the operations of the water office in Mbarara District.

On communication, she has lobbied two telecommunication Masts (Airtel and MTN) through Uganda Communications Commission.

In the health department, Loyda is said to have donated a number of Medical mattresses to all Mbarara District Health Centers. Besides, last Month, Loyda as a Councilor donated about 11 bulls (Friesian 75%) for the promotion of milk production in Mbarara District.

On this point, Loyda appealed to those holding big positions like MPs to come and work together with Local leaders to ensure that service delivery is provided.

“Let’s ensure that our people are comfortable. I am not worried about any confrontation against me because I know the people I am serving are with me and they support what I am doing. Even the government may be happy with me because we have the right to serve people. In giving the services, we base ourselves on our president’s Manifesto that service delivery is the way to go,” said Loyda, Female Councilor Rubaya S/C.

DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author