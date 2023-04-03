Mbarara leaders gang up on Mp Rukaari’s AMPROC

Advertisements

Mbarara City North Mp, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari is in trouble again and this time with leaders of Mbarara district.

They accuse his company American Procurement Company Inc (AMPROC Inc) of setting up illegal developments on the district land.

He operates his AMPROC businesses opposite Kakyeka Stadium.

Leaders now accuse him of erecting a telecommunication mast on this land without the consent from his landlord, the district.

Councilors say the current developments are not within the tenant agreement he signed with the district.

Information available indicates that Rukaari has been pushing for a lease where to erect these masts but the process has dragged on following an order from the Local Government ministry to halt leasing of Government properties.

According to Didas Tabaro, the Mbarara District LC5 Chairman, “before any district tenant puts up any permanent structure he or she must follow due processes and a valuation from the Ministry and then Council can also determine what to do.”

In the Rukaari case, he must first get clearance from the Ministry.

“What exactly is bringing confusion is how the tenant (AMPROC) constructed a permanent mast on district land without consulting the district [the landlord],” Tabaro wonders.

“Why should you put a mast on a property you have not yet acquired? Rukaari did not duly consult us. Rukaari is my personal friend but things to do with public property there will be no relationship. Let him follow the right procedures,” Tabaro added

Tabaro further clarified that Rukaari signed a tenant agreement in 2011 and is still valid but all he needs to do is to get clearance from the Local Government ministry to set up other structures.

“We are going to take the due processes because we don’t want to be caught off guard. I am going to write to the Minister of local government for guidance and once that guidance is given we shall sit as council to chat a way forward. But I want to caution all tenants of the district that you must follow what is in the tenancy agreement or else we shall run after you,” Tabaro warns.

According to Juliet Nabakooza, the Mbarara District Vice Chairperson AMPROC may end occupying the district land forever and that’s why they are out to stop them.

“The process of leasing the land was not complete, now we see them construct some structures like a Mast which we have no knowledge about as landlords. We have not had any agreement or an MOU that we leased him out that land and he claims that he has it. If he has the documents of that MOU why doesn’t he come and present it to us? And if anything, let’s assume that we leased him the land we are supposed to know every activity that is being done. We want the PS or the minister to intervene and we conclude this matter from here not by calling Rukaari in their offices where we may not reach as Councilors,” said Nabakooza.

It is on record that in 2017, a section of Councilors from the previous Council of Mbarara District stormed AMPROC premises demanding an explanation why Rukaari had delayed to pay rent arrears totaling to 255m.

This matter was resolved from the courts of law and Rukaari was able to pay this money in installments until the debt was completed.

About Post Author