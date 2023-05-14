MBARARA SCHOOL GAMES! St.Noa search for another title, Kibuli dominate badminton

Advertisements

Girls football – semifinal

St Noa 2-0 Rines 0

Badminton – finals

G: Mbogo 3-0 Lubaga Girls

B: Kibuli 3-0 Kinaawa

There was no need for celebrations. Immediately the referee blew the final whistle after St Noa defeated Rines SS 2-0 in the first semi-final of the Fresh Dairy Schools Games at Kakyeka Stadium but the players just huddled together for a prayer. They knew the job was half done.

St Noa will obviously take the advantage of Kawempe’s stunning elimination in the quarters by the surging Amus College to win their second consecutive title in a row.

A goal in each half for St Noa sent Rines in the bronze medal classification match although they are already aware they have their place in the East African Games (FEASSA) sealed.

Rebecca Nyakake and Winifred Kwatulira scored the goals for the defending champions.

Debutants Mukono Parents and Kawempe Muslim conquerors, Amus College, contest the other semifinal.

Kibuli dominate badminton

Kibuli SS won the badminton finals convincingly after dismissing Kinaawa High School 3-0 in the boys’ final played at Mbarara High School main hall.

Akbar Oduka led the way for the champions beating Fredrick Kadoli 2-0 in just 16 minutes. Thereafter, Kinaawa did not stand a chance.

Arafat Kibirige needed just 21 minutes to dismiss Akram Kamoga with Aaron Ndawula completing the rout.

Oduka heaped praise on his coaches whom he said have built confidence among all the players.

“We came here as favourites and we had to do what is required of us to take the trophy home,” Oduka said.

Mbogo High took the honours in the girls’ competition beating Lubaga Girls 3-0.

Tracy Naluwooza was the first in line beating Ketty Ndagire in two straight sets before Sharifa Mbabazi defeated Joan Kimberly Ssendawula. Rhoda Trisha Kyuuka won the last game against Betty Olivia Kyamukama.

The multi-sport competition which has girls’ football, basketball, table tennis, 7s rugby, badminton, tennis and hockey, will climax tomorrow at Ntare School.

