MBIDDE’S WEDDING CHAOS! Delayed invitation cards, calls to audit DP legislator’s wedding fundraising drive grow just hours to d-day 

The grantors and sponsors of Democratic Party (DP) stalwart Mukasa Mbidde’s wedding are protesting delayed invitation cards after contributing millions for the do.

Mbidde expects to wed fiancée, Phiona Nayebale, tomorrow, Friday, 28 April. Reception is at Serena hotel.

This publication has learnt that the wedding budget was mainly financed by freinds and well wishers.

These reportedly contributed about sh700m.

But in a twist of events, with a few hours to the D-Day, many are yet to receive invitation cards.

Whereas planners had anticipated this to be a wedding of the year, there are fears it may end up a flop.

“In this age and era many people might hesitate to turn up for a function without formal invitations if not anything for fear of embarrassments,” said a source who is among those yet to receive the invitation officially, despite contributing millions.

“Let the planners do something between now and midnight…we don’t want to have a year’s wedding of our senior comrade poorly attended simply because a few concerned people’s mistakes,” added another concerned grantor.

Sources also reveal that one of the wedding’s key planners has even since left the country to excuse himself from the embarrassment.

There have been calls to also look into how contributions have been handled. Sources say some service providers are yet to get any initial payment.

“I don’t know why some people have confined the updated list of contributions despite frantic efforts to rally people to clear their pledges,” one of the concerned sponsors pointed out on the wedding’s preparation WhatsApp group.

Mbidde’s first wife and ex-Bukomansimbi Woman MP, Susan Namaganda, perished in a road accident in December, 2015.

