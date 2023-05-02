Archbishop Kaziimba lauds Philanthropist Bashasha for building a Church

Advertisements

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has lauded renowned philanthropist, Prof. Alex Bashasha for building St Paul’s Murambi Church of Uganda in South Ankole Diocese which he consecrated on Sunday.

Archbishop Kaziimba was the Main Celebrant in the Church consecration Service assisted by Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese.

Archbishop Kaziimba expressed his gratitude to Prof. Alex Bashaha for his incredible work in building the magnificent sanctuary in honor of his late mother, Canon Joy Nyabutono and to Rotary for their support towards the project.

Before the Service, the Archbishop broke the ground for construction of a community library in honor of Prof. Alex Bashaha’s late father, Yoweri Bashaha.

“The library will be a place of knowledge, a place where people can come to read, learn and grow. It will be a fitting tribute to Mzee Yoweri Bashaha, who valued education and knowledge,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

During his sermon, the Archbishop urged the congregation to use what God has given them to serve Him.

“We must use our God-given talents and resources to serve the Lord and make a difference in our communities. The building of this church and the community library are just some of the ways we can serve God,” he said.

The Archbishop also launched Prof. Alex Bashaha’s book, “Looking at Development Through the Third Eye.”

The book, which focuses on community development and empowerment, is a culmination of articles written by Prof. Alex Bashaha in the New Vision on community transformation.

“I am honored to launch this book today. It is a great contribution to the field of community development and will inspire many to work towards building better communities,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Prof. Alex Bashaha said that he constructed the Church in fulfilment of his late mother’s wish to have a magnificent Church in the area.

“It has been an honor to build this church and the community library in honor of my parents. I hope they will serve as a lasting legacy and a source of hope and inspiration for generations to come,” Prof Bashaha said.

Other Bishops present were; Rt Rev Michael Lubowa of Central Buganda Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Eridard Nsubuga of Luwero Diocese, Rt Rev Dr Hanington Mutebi of the Diocese of Kampala and Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese.

Retired Archbishop, Rt Rev Stanley Ntagali, retired Bishops; Jackson Matovu, Dr. Keefa Kiwanuka, George Ssenabulya, Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde, Dr. Dunstan Bukenya, Eria Paul Luzinda and Wilson Mutebi attended the service.

