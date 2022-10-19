Minister Amongi Meets Teso Leaders Over Leadership Standoff

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Amongi Betty Ongom has commenced a meeting convened to resolve the leadership impasse within the Iteso Cultural Union.

The meeting is a result of an Order issued by the High Court in Soroti on 10th October 2022, which directed for mediation of the conflict that has left the cultural institution without a head.

Two factions have thus far claimed leadership of the Union, with one side headed by Mr. Paul Sande Emolot and another by Mr. Alloch William Akoll.

The Minister will be reporting back to Court resolutions of today’s meeting.

In attendance is also the Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Hon. Mutuuzo Peace Regis and the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Hon. Asamo Hellen Grace.

Since the death of the second Emorimor, Augustine Osuban, in February, Teso has been embroiled in controversies over who is the rightful Emorimor.

Emolot and Nicholas Dokoria, all from Tororo district, were referring to themselves as Emorimor despite the court matter.

The political leadership of Teso is silent over the ongoing fights in their cultural institution as they wait for the court to deliver its verdict.

