Minister Mao summoned

The Parliamentary Committee of Human Rights has summoned Museveni’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao to give an explanation on the continued confinement of inmates with mental health disorders.

The development comes after the Human Rights committee discovered that many of these have been in prison without trial for more than 20 years.

Mao’s summons followed a list of inmates submitted by Uganda Prisons Services of 26 Ugandans whose trials have been approved by the Minister of Justice following medical examinations that proved them mentally capable to stand trial.

However, a review of the list attracted criticism from legislators such as Naome Kabasharira, the Rushenyi county MP, who described the delay by the Minister of Justice to scrutinize the medical records of the suspects as reckless noting that this is a violation of human rights to the suspects.

Meanwhile Ruhinda County MP, Donozio Kahonda expressed concern over the increasing number of suspects locked up in prisons without trial, despite their files being submitted to courts of law for trial.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts