Acadia Lodges boss, friends donate to Rugarama hospital

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

The proprietor of Acadia Lodges Nicholas Byengoma through his friends from outside Uganda have donated a theater operating table worth Ugx 45 million to Rugarama hospital in Kabale district as part of his social corporate responsibility.

On 20th October 2022, the Byengoma family donated an assortment of medical equipment including 40 delivery beds, 40 mattresses, 40 tables, 10 baby coats, 2 sophisticated operating tables, and 1 trolley to Kabale regional referral hospital.

Handing over the theatre operating table to the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, Byengoma said that the equipment was secured by his family friends to help in improving health services at the hospital.

Bishop Akanjuna commended the family of Byengoma for supporting health services in the district and asked the hospital administrators to ensure that they take good care of the equipment.

According to the Rugarama hospital administrator Philip Agaba, the hospital had only theatre operating tables which has been hampering effective health delivery. He added that the hospital receives about 5 expectant mothers on a daily basis.

