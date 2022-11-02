Acadia Lodges boss, friends donate to Rugarama hospital

November 2, 2022 Editor

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

The proprietor of Acadia Lodges Nicholas Byengoma through his friends from outside Uganda have donated a theater operating table worth  Ugx 45 million to Rugarama hospital in Kabale district as part of his social corporate responsibility.

 

On 20th  October 2022, the Byengoma family donated an assortment of medical equipment including 40 delivery beds, 40 mattresses, 40 tables, 10 baby coats, 2 sophisticated operating tables, and 1 trolley to Kabale regional referral hospital.

 

Handing over the theatre operating table to the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, Byengoma said that the equipment was secured by his family friends to help in improving health services at the hospital.

 

 

Bishop Akanjuna commended the family of Byengoma for supporting health services in the district and asked the hospital administrators to ensure that they take good care of the equipment.

 

According to the Rugarama hospital administrator Philip Agaba, the hospital had only theatre operating tables which has been hampering effective health delivery. He added that the hospital receives about 5 expectant mothers on a daily basis.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 375

More Stories

MTN Kampala Marathon throughout the years, 2004-2022.

October 29, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

783 people in Kabale test positive for HIV/AIDS 2021/2022  

October 28, 2022 Editor

EBOLA SCARE! UNEB Exams Kick Off in ‘Locked’ Kassanda, Mubende Districts

October 17, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.