Miss little Uganda shares her success story

Miss little Uganda is just 7 years old. She was crowned the beauty queen and took the world by storm. We managed to track her down and shared alot. Read on;

How did you feel, being crowned the miss little Uganda?

It was so amazing, though i did all my best, the crown brought me tears of joy😊, i couldn’t believe it. I remember my mum recording me cry.

Who is actually Laika as a person?

I’m 7 years old, i go to Kharis Steams Home school, I’m a professional model and an actress.

I featured in Hidden Agenda, Amina’s Letter, Secrets which featured Faridah Ndausi and some other movies. I’m currently working on a movie project called KarmaSkits which is on coming soon. You can check it out on karmakits.com and “KarmaSkits” on all social platforms.

I love supporting and inspiring my fellow children, i own a charity organisation called Laika’s Hope for Children.



How have you used the crown to impact other children life?

I donate food, clothes and scholastic materials like pens books, pads and other needs to the less privileged children through my project “Laika’s Hope for children”

I also do creative acting during my charity programs which inspires the less privileged children.

Hasn’t the crown affected your education?

Not really, i have a team which plans for me, my Manager, and family are very supportive.

How do you manage the fame now?

By being me, like I’m a down to earth person. Being famous has helped me make a change in society. I do charity which makes me feel really good.

What other charities have little miss Uganda been involved in?

I’m not sure about them but little miss Uganda has been supportive in my charity programs.

What advise do you give to the young ones who wish to be like you?

To all my young stars, i encourage

you to obey your parents, dream big and don’t give up.



After little miss uganda, what is your next step?

I will continue with my charity programs and my movie projects as I’m aiming higher for my modeling career.

Who manages you?

My mum and my manager. Thank you so much mama for being there for me and to manager Tack, please continue with the good work.

10. Your last remarks to your fans.

I love you all, work hard, believe thank you!

