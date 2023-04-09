MISSION 2026! All is set for Gen. Muhoozi’s Kabale visit, to  commission construction of multibillion Katuna border market

Advertisements

By Amos Tayebwa

All is set for first son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s anticipated visit to Kabale, Kigezi region.

He is there to join locals to celebrate the opening Uganda-Rwanda border at Katuna, thanks to his diplomatic charm that saw Kampala and Kigali regimes burry the hatchet.

The 19th April celebrations and organised by the MK Movement under the theme ( Rukundo Egumeho) will be held at Kigezi High School play ground.

While in the area, Muhoozi is also expected to lay a foundation stone for the construction of a mega border market at Katuna- Uganda-Rwanda border as a mark to promote inter regional trade.

According to planners, the market will serve the communities between Rwanda and Uganda.

Polly Katwiire Karamuzi, the Vice Chairman MK Army unit (under MK Movement) in western Uganda, told this publication that all is set with all MK units on the standby.

He appealed for cooperation in all units under MK Movement.

“Our mission is one; to see Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba in the highest office of the Presidency. We want him to be the President of Uganda 2026,” said Katwiire.

“I want to tell my people of Ankore that their time to host their son Gen. Kainerugaba might be the next after Kabale. Gen. Kainerugaba is preparing to come to Ankore in high gear and it is good that he will come when all other teams have accepted to work together and as we talk now we are all under MK movement. But I call up on my people from Mbarara and Ankore to join together and celebrate with the people of Kigezi to welcome the General,” he added.

