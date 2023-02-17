MK’s blue eyed boy Katwire, Baryomunsi go bare knuckles

In Uganda today there is wind of politics within the ruling government on who should take this country in the next presidential bid, there is cold war that is developing every other day between some top NRM Bosses and MK camp.

Last week at the Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Mbarara Kakyeka Stadium, the Vice Chairman of NRM Western Region Hon. chris Baryomunsi who is the Minister of ICT and the MP for Kinkizi East county told journalists that as government and as NRM party have not allowed the serving army soldier Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba the son of the President to engage himself into politics when he is still a serving army Officer.

Minister Baryomunsi said that as the Bosses of NRM party and top officials in this Government they are still entrusted in their God Father the President of Uganda, His Excellence Yoweri Museven Tubuhaburwa whom they feel must come again on the ballot paper 2026 for president. He said that as NRM party Leaders they do not expect any person to come up and challenge President Museven especially in NRM party. That the President has not declared about his retirement, therefore his Son must stop all the campaigns intending to contest against his Father.

“I want to advise Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba that he’s still a serving military Officer who should not dare to engage into politics of Uganda. Whatever that Gen. Muhoozi and his team under MK camp doing is illegal and all they do are against the laws of government of Uganda and the NRM party policies and constitutions. We as NRM party we have not allowed him and his people to do whatever they are doing on ground. I had advised earlier that if Gen. Muhoozi wants to come into serious politics of his interests in this country must first retire from the army. Besides this is not even not the right time for politics, let him go slow. But for us as NRM we shall not allow him unless the president declares for his retirement” said Baryomunsi.

However Baryomunsi’s utterances seemed to have irritated some MK project Bosses who were also present on the same function, this is something that tickled them to react back against Minster Baryomunsi.

While speaking to our Reporter, Polly Katwire Karamuzi, the Mk army national vice chairman western region who sits in Mbarara City, he exclusively backfired on Minister Baryomunsi that he should instead focus on his ministerial duties and leave issues of generals to generals.

In his capacity, Katwire as the General Secretary for NRM in Mbarara City said that Minister Baryomunsi should be reminded that supporting and promoting an individual like Gen. Muhoozi is not committing a crime. That things which team MK people are doing are never be illegal and cannot break any laws of Uganda whatsoever. He said that Baryomunsi must understand that Muhoozi has never called the people to come and support him but it’s people’s wish who have decided to front him as their next generation president when President Museven retires. Katwire as an NRM leader added that they have identified the person who can fit in president Museven’s feet once he retires.

“I myself I am an NRM member and leader but that one does not stop me from supporting Gen. Muhoozi’s interest. Many like me who are supporters of NRM like 90% have come up publicly to support Muhoozi. But I want to tell Baryomunsi that we have a right to promote our MK brand as the next generation president, why is he(Baryomunsi) stopping us to do endorsements of our General when actually himself (Baryomunsi) and his colleagues the likes of Gen. kahinda Otafire we have seen them endorsing president Museven for president 2026, why are they doing early endorsements for President Museven if he thinks that we are breaking the law? They are also breaking the law, let them also wait for the NRM road map. I want to tell my brother Minister Baryomunsi to focus on service deliver as a minister and let him and colleagues concentrate on implementing the NRM manifesto other than fighting us who support