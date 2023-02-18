TIME TO PACK! Plan to knife Entebbe T/ clerk, Engineer over Shs180m roads repair cash mess finalised

Advertisements

PLANS to interdict Entebbe Municipal Council Town clerk, Charles Magumba and the Municipal principal Executive Engineer, Christine Nanfuka have been finalized, this publication has learnt.

They are accused of failure to account for Shs 180m meant to repair Manyago and Kintu roads.

We have learnt that their interdiction letters have already been drafted by the Wakiso district Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

The duo’s trouble started a few days ago when the municipal council approved funds for repair of the said roads. Shs 180m was released and work started immediately. However, when the assessment team went on ground there was no work done yet the duo had assured them during a meeting held in Kampala to assess the state of roads in Entebbe.

The last nail in the coffin was when the assessment team interviewed Manyago LC1 chairperson, Enock Mpiima, on the state of roads and told the team no repair was done on the said two roads.

The assessment team got so disappointed and ordered police to go and arrest the Town clerk and his Municipal Engineer who were seated in their offices at Entebbe Municipal council.

However, before police reached council premises, an insider had tipped off Town Clerk Magumba about the planned arrest and he immediately took off and the police only got Engineer Nanfuka whom they arrested and detained at Entebbe police for a week before she was granted police bond.

Since then Magumba has been playing hide and seek and no wonder he is facing the knifing board.

