MTN-Bunyoro Bicycle race Competitions Attract 60 Participants in Kibaale District

The MTN-Bunyoro sponsored bicycle races took off in an exciting manner on Friday morning at Buyanja secondary school playground in Kibaale district with 60 participants at the beginning line.

The bicycle races being the first of their kind in the region started off in the Kiryandongo district earlier this month and have now progressed to the second race of the first edition of the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom championships.

The MTN-sponsored races are giving both women and men the opportunity to participate in bicycle races using ordinary day-to-day bicycles. The races will cover 20km in distance and allow 5 winners to compete for attractive cash prizes.

The race route started off at Buyanja SS playground through to Karuguuza town council, Katerera roundabout, Busaana-Kibingo hakabanda, Matale-Kajuma-Kisojo road, Kayanja igomero, Kahyoro-Kibaale town council, Busaana-Bujuni parish, Katerera-Kakumiro road then turned off to Hon. Kasaija’s home up to Karuguuza-Kikangaara road before rounding back to Buyanja SS playground where it started off.

According to the Bunyoro kingdom prime minister Andrew Byakutaga one of the many kingdom officials present at the event, the bicycle competitions this year are aimed at identifying and uplifting the talent of cyclists in the Bunyoro kingdom.

“We are enjoying a fruitful and harmonious relationship with MTN which also supports the annual coronation anniversary of the Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru” he said

“As a kingdom, we appreciate the support MTN has offered to us as a partner and their big role as the sole sponsors of these bicycle races which will take place in all the counties of the kingdom,” added Byakutaga

The winners for the day were Jackson Kamara in the first position with a cash prize of UGX 500,000, William Kugonza in the second position with UGX 400,000, Stephen Tayebwa in the third position with a cash price of UGX 300,00, James Musiime in fourth place who won UGX 100,000 same as Clovis Kwesiima who came in the fifth position.

One of the participants, Julius Musinguzi praised MTN saying that in the past years they have not had bicycle races before and that this will be an opportunity for new talent identification and development.

“We appreciate the support that MTN has given to our people and we pray and hope that all races will be peaceful and that we will even perform better at the grand finale in Hoima” concluded Musinguzi

The Bunyoro bicycle races are aimed at bringing the Bunyoro community together and also discovering new talent and harnessing it through friendly competitions.

MTN Uganda also supported the Bunyoro kingdom in organizing the third cultural festival that took place in June this year at the Booma playgrounds in Hoima city and also successfully organized other sports events such as the Amasaza football tournament, Empango Marathon, Omugo netball tournament, Enganda football tournament & boat racing competitions.

