MTN Uganda Mi-Fi to revolutionalise access to the internet

By Somdev Sen

In a world where speed is the name of the game, data is the competitive edge and content,

the new world of entertainment, everyone is thriving to stay connected 24/7 whether in the

comfort of their homes, working in offices, or, even while commuting between their home

and their hustle.

Uganda is no different and the people of Uganda are not any less aspirational. They are

entrepreneurial, and never shy to roll up their sleeves for a good hustle. They are gregarious

and quick to share their moments on social media especially when they are in party mode

and yes, they are great guzzlers of content especially movies, music, and sports.

As MTN, we have always endeavored to be the enablers of everything that this young and

vibrant population needs to experience and enjoy the benefits of this modern, digitally

connected world.

Our new product 4G Wakanet Pocket MiFi is a classic example of yet another amazing

solution that will allow Ugandans to stay connected with high-speed 4G internet on multiple

data enabled-devices anytime and anywhere they go. This wireless and portable internet

router priced at Ushs 75,000 fits into any pocket or handbag and is power packed with the

ability to provide data connectivity to multiple users simultaneously at a cost that fits the

budget of many pockets too.

One can use this device as office internet for one’s small business to keep the workforce

productive. You can also connect all the smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs at

home to keep the children at bay or just enjoy one’s favorite music while driving down the

meandering highways of beautiful Uganda with the family enjoying their own digital content

at the back seat of your 4X4. All these are a reality when you own the MTN 4G Wakanet

Pocket Mifi.

Are you now wondering about the cost of data bundles for this Mifi? At MTN we have always

believed that great technology is of no use unless it is affordable to every class of society

and this product is no different. The 4G Wakanet Pocket Mifi from MTN has a variety of data

bundles that one can choose from based on their usage needs, ranging from Ushs 10,000

for 3GB to Ushs 85,000 for a whooping 45GB of data. The cherry on top is, they are all

freedom bundles and thus are not bound by any validity. So, you use the bundles until the

data is completely exhausted.

Last but not the least, these magic devices are available across all our MTN Service Centres

and Banana Phone World outlets across the country.

So now, with Wakanet in your pocket, stream, study, work and play not just you but with

everyone around you anytime, and everywhere you go.

The writer is Chief Marketing Officer

