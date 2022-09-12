Ugandan Speaker Anita Among Signs Condolence Book At British High Commission to Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Uganda’s parliament Speaker Rt.Hon. Anita Annet Among has, on behalf of the National Assembly and people of Republic of Uganda, expressed her deep and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Rt.Hon.Among paid tribute to the departed Queen of the United Kingdom by signing a condolence book at the British High Commission Kampala on Monday morning.

Speaker Among was received by Kate Airey, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) and the British High Commissioner to Uganda.

Rt.Hon. Among eulogized Queen Elizabeth II as a stateswoman who stood for Unity and Peace. Reflecting on her 70-year reign, Ms. Among commended the Queen for advocating for unity that is now enjoyed by the commonwealth member states, and world over, as well as promoting the rights of Women.

‘’She leaves a legacy of unmatched constancy. The loss is irreparable. As member states, we shall dearly miss her”, said Among.

In her condolences with the people of the UK and the Commonwealth family at large, Among added that Queen Elizabeth II; “Was a great inspiration to many, especially to women leaders.”

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 and was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.

Today, King Charles III begins the day in London with a visit to Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where both the House of Commons and the House of Lords are meeting to express their condolences, and Charles will make an address.

Accompanied by Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles will then fly to Edinburgh, where at about 14:25 BST he will walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Members of the public will be able to watch the procession as it moves along the Royal Mile.

On Tuesday 13 September, the Queen’s coffin will be moved from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, and then by plane to RAF Northolt. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her.

On Monday 19 September; Queen’s lying in state will end, and the coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, which is a Bank Holiday in the UK.

Among the guests will be members of her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, and representatives from the charities she supported.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, from where it will travel to Windsor.

The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Chapel, where a committal service will take place.

Uganda was a protectorate of the British Empire from 1894 to 1962. In 1893 the Imperial British East Africa Company transferred its administration rights of territory consisting mainly of the Kingdom of Buganda to the British government.

In 1894 the Uganda Protectorate was established, and the territory was extended beyond the borders of Buganda to an area that roughly corresponds to that of present-day Uganda.

