MTN Uganda’s New CEO, Sylvia Mulinge Assumes Office

Kampala, Uganda: MTN Uganda’s new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Sylvia Mulinge has assumed office following the exit of former CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte, who was promoted to a regional executive role responsible for MTN Group’s West African markets.

Ms. Mulinge whose tenure in office commenced on 1st October 2022 becomes the first-ever female CEO at MTN Uganda, bringing with her a track record of executive business experience spanning close to over 20 years, 15 years of which is in the telecom industry, that will see her steer the continued growth and strategic progress of MTN Uganda.

Ms. Mulinge who has been serving as the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since 2018, is credited for driving the company’s customer obsession strategy to deliver long-term shareholder growth as well as creating preference for the Safaricom brand.

Since joining Safaricom PLC in 2006, Ms. Mulinge served in various roles including Prepay Product Manager, Head of retail, Head of Safaricom Business – Sales, General Manager, Enterprise Business, and Director, Consumer Business.

Ms. Mulinge began her career in 2004 at Unilever Kenya, working as the Assistant Regional Brand Manager in the laundry division, based in South Africa.

She joins MTN Uganda nine months after listing on the Uganda Securities Exchange in December last year, enabling thousands of Uganda to own a share of the company. MTN Uganda had 16.3 million subscribers, 9.8 million Mobile Money users, and 5.7 million active data users as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.

MTN Uganda business focus is to spearhead the achievement of Ambition 2025 strategy whose intent is to play a leading role in providing digital solutions for Africa’s progress through driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating portfolio transformation.

Speaking shortly after assuming office, Ms. Mulinge said she is glad to be starting a new career in Uganda and specifically at MTN Uganda, pledging to build on her predecessors’ strong foundation.

“I am ready to build on my predecessors’ achievements to steer the continued growth of MTN Uganda through strategic partnerships and leveraging MTN’s brand as the most trusted and valued by all consumers and stakeholders in Uganda,” Ms. Mulinge said.

Ms. Mulinge further said she was looking forward to a good working relationship with various stakeholders including MTN staff, shareholders, regulators, business partners, and the government so that the company can operate in a conducive environment, close the digital divide, and ensure that everyone accrues the benefits of a modern connected life.

MTN Uganda Chairman Charles Mbire said: “We are very confident that our CEO’s passion for transforming customers’ lives, leadership, and women empowerment using technology will help drive our accelerated growth, positioning MTN for greater relevance ahead.”

MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda with a primary objective of carrying on the business of a national operator of a telecommunications network pursuant to the National Telecommunications Operator (NTO) license granted by the Uganda Telecommunications Commission (UCC). Among the offerings are network services, digital and financial technology services, interconnect and roaming, sale of mobile devices and MTN Mobile Money (which is conducted through subsidiary MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited). MTN has a presence in all 134 districts of Uganda. services are delivered through a network of over 120,000 Mobile Money agents, 200 service stores and 13 main distributors. At end of Quarter 1 2022, MTN Uganda had 16.3 million subscribers, 9.8 million MoMo users and 5.7million active data users.

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our Ambition 2021 strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech, and digital businesses.

