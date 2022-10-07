Babirye in the lead as ladies event of Uganda Golf Open tees off

By Thomas Odongo

Uagnda Golf Club’s Martha Babirye shot three over par 75 to lead a group of 24 lady golfers that teed off in the opening round of the ladies event of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open on Thursday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Babirye, handicap 1 holds a four-stroke lead over Toro Club’s Peace Kabasweka (handicap 2) who shot seven over par 79 in the opening round.

Babirye who birdied in the par-5 hole 2 and par-4 hole 18 says that leading in the opening round has given her energy ahead of the remaining two days of the championship played on a par-72 comely course.

“This gives me a lot of hope that I can win it,” Babirye said adding that; “I saw this coming because I have been training here for two weeks and I’m now very used to the course. I believe going forward I will continue playing well.”

Babirye admitted that she has a problem with her knee that is why she was swinging slowly but that also helped her to keep composed throughout the round.

Babirye, also two-time champion who won her maiden Uganda Ladies Golf Open title in 2019 at Lake Victoria Serena and later in 2020 at Entebbe Golf Club says that her experience at the previous championships has toughened her for the big stage.

“I have learnt a lot from the previous tournaments and I believe I’m now very strong for events like this,” Babirye noted adding that the greens are fast/quick and requires good strategy.

Going forward, Babirye aims to keep in the pressure group in the final two rounds.

Babirye is in Friday’s pressure group alongside Kabasweka and Evah Magala who finished third in the opening round off eight over par 80.

More ladies will be joining the Silver Category players on Friday bringing the total number to over 60 but the main focus will be in the main competition.

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Day One Leaderboard

1. Martha Babirye – 75

2. Peace Kabasweka – 79

3. Evah Magala – 80

4. Gloria Mbaguta – 81

5. Meron Kyomugisha – 82

6. Resty Nalutaaya – 85

7. Assa Nantongo – 86

8. Madina Lekuru – 87

9. Anne Abeja – 88

T10. Mackline Nsenga – 89

Catherine Kwagala – 89

