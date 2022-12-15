Mum, you’re too sweet! Rising star Kingfa confesses undying love for mother in a song

Several Ugandan artists have sung about their mothers and their love for as long as music inception. Today, it is no doubt Mothers are appreciated everywhere.



Fast-rising star Fahad Kabunga with stage name Kingfa has added his voice to the many as he relays his appreciation to his mother through this new song ”MAAMA. In the song, King Fa explains the different situations in which mothers unconditionally show love to their children. He also displays his most personal and touching stories to honor his mum and mothers in the world.



In the song, he exhibits how much he cares about his mother.

Also, Kingfa talks about how special his mother has been there for him through the hardest situations in life. He goes on to sing about her profound good heart and sweetness not only for him but even for the children she adopted.

The all-Luganda love ballad lyrically portrays a young man who is not afraid of professing his love and admiration for a mother.



It is a song based a true life story. When you start listening to it, you simply to want to stop.

Written by a remarkable novice – himself – and produced by a very young and talented producer by Producer YeseMiyaji, the song ably compliments King Fa’s vocal abilities.

For an artiste whose feet are yet to be fully immersed in the deep waters of the music industry, you could say that ‘ Maama’would is not a mediocre start.

A few years after Kingfa’s career into takeoff mode, the singer has since embarked on pushing through with different many songs that have been hits and regular on every DJ’s playlist around Kampala and beyond. Songs like Kokonyo(Anyanyanya), Jokwatayo sijibala, and Guno Omwaka Sigubala which was one of the Covid hits.

The song is refined with some local pop, a pearl of melodies backed with mastered production. The song was directed by Tex.

Kingfa of Mbogo Clan, is a believer who loves God and serves God, On the other hand, he is a lover but still single, He left his health Job for music. He is also a photographer by Profession.

Listen to ‘Maama’ song here and subscribe to his channels;

