Mbarara

The head of state, His Excellence the President Yoweri Kaguta Museven Tubuhaburwa has urged the people of Uganda to massively engage themselves into money economy and stop the behavior of working only for their stomach.

While addressing the congregation at the National celebrations day of UPDF Tarehe Sita that was held at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, Museven who was the Chief Guest of Honor told the public that the Government is not only bringing back the old small economy of the British but they are building a new economy based on the interact of people and on human knowledge and skills.

According to Museveni, the tasks ahead in his view that should be emphasized include, fully monetising of the economy by involving all families into commercial activities like Agriculture, industry, and ICT. He said that families should stop the system of working for their stomach only without thinking about earning money in the long run.

“I want to tell you that among African Countries, Uganda is so rich to the extent that even a fool can survive from here. You don’t have to be very clever to survive, you can survive wherever you are and many of our people just want to live like that, but we are trying to convince them that they can have better life by starting the Money economy, you can produce for domestic and earn money at the same time” said Museven, President of Uganda.

Museven has also revealed that by 1969 the families in the money economy were only 4% and 96% were outside the money economy just producing for eating. Then by 2013 only 32%/of the homesteads were in the money economy. Currently the number of the money economy has shot to 61% and the 39% are the ones still working only for the stomach. The president has therefore tasked government leaders and authorities to ensure that everybody in the community go into money economy where he indicated the sectors of money economy like commercial Agriculture or in industry or ICT, he also indicated of Value addition to all Agricultural products that are not consumed fresh as well as to the mineral materials or row materials.

He further emphasized on irrigation for the support of the Agriculture to stabilize the food supply and the row materials sources. This is for the reasons that sometimes rains delay and in this case farmers will go by irrigation systems to supports their gardens.

Hon. Julius Tusiime Karuhanga, the area Member of Parliament for Rwampara East added on the affirm of the President that Ugandans especially his electorates from Rwampara East must ensure that they increase on the acreage of their farms to get into money economy. That let them add value in their products to hit national and international markets. He added that those in live stock farming should internalize from extensive farming to intensive farming so that their milk production can increase.

All these were said during the Tare Sita Celebrations at Kakyeka Stadium where thousands of people turned up to witness. On the same occasion, Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Museven Tubuhaburwa RO 00001 was the one and only awardee who has been approved to receive the highest military decoration, the order of Katonga that is awarded to the person who exhibits ordinary instances of heroism in the army. More people ware recognised and awarded accordingly.