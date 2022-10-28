Nakalembe makes the day Two cut at Uganda Professional Golf Open

By Thomas Odongo

Local lady professional golfer Irene Nakalembe has made the day two cut at the Uganda Golf Open after coming good in this year’s staging currently ongoing at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa’s course in Kigo.

The other female golfer in the competition, Flavia Namakula, also a local professional didn’t cross the redline though she made the day one cut.

Nakalembe who won the 2021 Uganda Ladies Golf Open and later joined professional ranks is making her debut at the Uganda Professional Golf Open at the 2022 Tusker Malt sponsored showpiece.

After two rounds, Nakalembe has an overall 8 over par 152. She shot 8 over par 80 in the Wednesday opening round but managed level par 72 on Thursday to cross the redline. She’s the only lady among 36 players who made the cut.

Nakalembe is tied for 27th with nine players comprising of five Ugandans and four Kenyans. The local pros are; Marvin Kibirige, Gaita Rodell Tadeo, Brian Toolit, Abraham Ainamani and Dave Kamulindwa while the Kenyans are; Daniel Nduva, David Wakhu, Frank Matilo and Nelson Mudanyi.

However, with the number of players who made the cut being more than thirty (exceeding more than the amount reserved for prize money), there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers hence Nakalembe has more work to do.

A total of 15 Ugandan players made the day two cut with Ronald Rugumayo being the best local pro so far. He is fourth with 1 under par 143 (73, 70) going into Friday’s third round.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who won the 2020 edition at Uganda Golf Club has maintained his lead going into day three. He has 5 under par 139 (69, 70) after 36 holes.

Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako is second with 3 under par 141 whilst 2018 winner Dismas Indiza caps the podium with 2 under par 142.

The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open doubles as the opening leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour, a qualifier for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour event.

The professional open is the fifth and final event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The events already played are; Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateurs Open and the Pro-Am.

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open Day Two Leaderboard

1. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) – 139

2. Kamalu Bako (NIG) – 141

3. Dismas Indiza (KEN) – 142

4. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) – 143

5. Greg Snow (KEN) – 144

6. Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) – 145

7. Samuel Njoroge Chege (KEN) – 146

T8. Ignatius Mketekete (ZIM) – 147

T8. Njuguna Ngugi (KEN) – 147

T10. Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) – 148

T10. Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) – 148.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts