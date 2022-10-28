Victoria Pearls to start training ahead of Tour to Kenya

By Thomas Odongo

A squad of 18 Uganda female cricket players has been summoned to start training on 31/10/2022 ahead of their tour to Kenya from Dec 12th-22nd.

The Victoria Pearls’ last international engagement was the Kwibuka tournament in Rwanda where they finished 3rd. However, as they look to prepare for a busy 2023 for them, the tour to Kenya should help the girls test themselves out of the comfort of Kampala.

The squad of 18 includes three girls promoted from the U-19 team, 16-year-old Malisa Ariokot, Kevin Amuge, and Lorna Anyait. Sandra Nakayovu of Wanderers will be getting her 1st shot with the Victoria Pearls.

Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampina, Irene Alumo, Esther Iluko, and Proscovia Alako make a return to the Victoria Pearls after missing the last three engagements.

Lawrence Ssematimba remains the head coach of the team and he will be assisted by Lawrence Ssempijja.

Full Training Squad: 1. Consy Aweko (Aziz Damani), 2. Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers), Kevin Awino (Soroti Challengers) Proscovia Alako (Janet Mbabazi), Gloria Obukor (Aziz Damani), Esther Iloku (Olila CC), Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani), Rita Musamali (Wanderers), Stephanie Nampiina (Aziz Damani), Phiona Khulume (Olila CC), Irene Alumo (Wanderers), Evelyn Anyipo (Soroti Challengers), Patricia Malemekia (Aziz Damani), Kevin Amuge (Olila CC), Sarah Akiteng (Olila CC), Malisa Ariokot (Olila CC), Lorna Anyait (Olila CC), Jackline Nakayovu (Wanderers).

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts