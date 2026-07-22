QUIT OR FORGET POLITICS! Public Servants Must Resign Before Contesting LC Elections, Govt Warns

The Ministry of Local Government has warned that public servants are not eligible to contest Local Council (LC) elections unless they have formally and lawfully vacated their public offices. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Minister for Local Government Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi said the ministry had received reports that teachers, health workers, extension workers, administrative staff and other public officers were expressing interest in or participating in the ongoing Local Council I and II elections while still serving in public office.

The minister reminded all public officers, Electoral Commission officials, district election administrators, returning officers, local government leaders and the general public that public officers are required to remain politically neutral while performing their official duties. “Public Officers are required to maintain political neutrality in the discharge of their official duties and are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activities,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, contesting for a political office under Uganda’s multiparty political system amounts to participation in partisan politics, which is incompatible with holding public office unless the officer has first resigned. The ministry cited Article 176 of the Constitution, which establishes local governments as units of government, noting that anyone serving in a local government is a public officer and is therefore governed by the Constitution, the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021, and other public service laws.

It also referred to Section 129(5) of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138, which requires any public officer, government employee, local council employee or employee of a government-controlled body seeking election to a local council office to resign at least 30 days before nomination, in accordance with the terms of their employment. The ministry said the requirement is intended to preserve the impartiality, integrity and professionalism of the public service by preventing officers from engaging in partisan political activities while still in office.

“The Ministry urges all public officers to uphold the integrity, impartiality and professionalism of the Public Service. Public officers play a vital role in delivering essential services to the people of Uganda and must remain nonpartisan while in office,” the statement says. Balaam said the ministry would continue working with the Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Public Service, the Public Service Commission, District Service Commissions, Chief Administrative Officers and other relevant authorities to ensure full compliance with the law.

He also encouraged eligible voters to participate peacefully in the ongoing elections. “The Ministry further calls upon all eligible voters to turn up in large numbers, vote peacefully, and exercise their constitutional right to choose their leaders,” the statement concludes.

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