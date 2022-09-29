Nathan Ssewa ventures into EDM Music Production

September 29, 2022 Allan Gumizamu
Nathan Ssewa, professionally known as Nathan Ssewaali is a Ugandan EDM Producer, Artist and a Canadian based Ugandan Author Ssewaali Nathan has decided to venture into music one of his long-time passions
News reaching our desk indicate that the author of the top selling children mental health book decided to hit the music studio not to sing but rather to produce music beats that he made available for all musicians intending to do music using them.
Nathan ssewaali has had a long admiration of music and this can be traced back to his childhood and his youthful years as he was an instrumentalist playing various musical instruments in Mbikko brass band at a young age and many had anticipated that he would make it into the music industry
The Author, now producer Nathan goes by Nathan Ssewa has so far produced 4 tracks that are already online and from the music critic point of view, he didn’t disappoint
Here is how you can listen to his beat.
Follow him on different music platforms;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhW8uRbvwMc&authuser=0

