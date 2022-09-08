National Youth Council Under Fire, members call for an audit into the Executive

By Our Reporter

A section of the Youth in Uganda has called for a prompt audit in the National Executive council as allegations of mismanagement of funds rock the council.

According to reports reaching our news desk, it has been understood that a section of the youth has so far written to Executive Secretary, National Youth council Electoral Commission, National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission, Minister of State for Youths and Children Affairs, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development calling for an immediate resignation of some of the members of National Youth councils and an audit into their accounts.

This section of the youth says ,National Youth Council Chairman Jacob Eyeru and members that include Nankya Esther, Kiconco Brendah, Sam Ogwal, Kidega Moses, Kanyesige Mercy, Asimire Mackiline, Otto Wilson, Epitu Gady, Alumai Edward, and Pasquin Acio should immediately resign over allegations of betrayal, disrespecting of the council members and misappropriation of National Youth council funds.

These youth point out an incidence that happened at the Annual General Meeting this year. They allege that the meeting had no agenda. More so, the alleged council day, they went ahead to make council members wait the whole day only for the NEC members to appear in the evening and shortly disappeared in thin air without any explanation.

There also other allegations of bribery of some members at the same meeting with handouts not to question the NEC incompetence.

According to these Youths, Section 23 of the National Youth Council Act Cap 319 requires for council accounts to be audited by Auditor general within four months after the expiry of each financial year which the youth allege that the Council has failed to do ever since they occupied office.

