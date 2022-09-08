Speaker Among exposes plot to assassinate her

The speaker of Parliament Hon.Anita Among Agnes has confessed that there’s a plan to assassinate her “I have an assassination report. Up to now my car is being followed” said the speaker to a house sitting on Thursday evening.

She however says that no one will succeed at that ” I was put in this chair by God no one will remove me until I get tired”.

The speaker warned those following her that they cannot end her life just like that.

She has called on the Internal security headed by Gen. Jeje Odongo to investigate and seriously take note of the matter.