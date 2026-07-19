NCBA Bank Drives Uganda’s Automotive Future at the 2026 NCBA Auto Show

By Brian Musaasizi

NCBA Bank Uganda has today officially kicked off the NCBA Auto Show 2026, reaffirming its commitment to driving mobility, innovation, and economic growth as the Platinum and Official Title Sponsor of Uganda’s premier automotive exhibition.

Running from 17–19 July 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, this year’s event marks a major milestone as it expands to a three-day experience for the first time. Held under the theme “Safer Vehicles. Safer Roads. Safer Journeys,” the show is organized in partnership with the Ministry of Works and Transport to promote road safety, responsible motoring, and innovation within Uganda’s automotive sector.

The NCBA Auto Show brings together leading vehicle dealers, manufacturers, mobility solution providers, government agencies, financial institutions, and thousands of automotive enthusiasts for an immersive experience showcasing the latest developments in the industry.

As the Title Sponsor, NCBA Bank Uganda is using the platform to demonstrate how its Asset Finance solutions are making vehicle ownership more accessible for individuals and businesses across Uganda. Visitors to the NCBA pavilion will have the opportunity to interact with the bank’s specialists, receive instant financing guidance, and learn more about flexible vehicle financing solutions tailored to their needs.

Speaking during the opening of the show, Julius Konyani, Executive Director of NCBA Bank Uganda, said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to empowering customers to achieve their ambitions.

“At NCBA, we believe that mobility is a catalyst for growth. Whether it is an individual purchasing their first vehicle or a business expanding its fleet, access to the right financial solutions creates new opportunities. Our continued partnership with the Auto Show reflects our commitment to supporting Uganda’s automotive industry while making vehicle ownership more attainable for our customers. We invite everyone to visit the NCBA pavilion and discover how we can help turn their mobility aspirations into reality.”

Adad Iraguha, Head of Asset Finance at NCBA Bank Uganda, noted that the Auto Show provides the ideal platform to connect customers with practical financing solutions.

“The NCBA Auto Show brings together everyone with an interest in mobility, making it the perfect opportunity to showcase our Asset Finance offering. Whether you’re looking for a personal vehicle, a commercial vehicle or a fleet solution, our team is on-site to provide expert guidance and financing solutions that make ownership simple, flexible and affordable.”

NCBA’s Asset Finance solution offers up to 90% financing for both new and used vehicles, competitive interest rates, flexible repayment periods, and financing options for personal, commercial, and fleet vehicle acquisitions. Throughout the three-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with NCBA relationship managers and receive guidance on financing solutions designed to help them own the vehicles they need while managing repayments comfortably.

The 2026 edition of the NCBA Auto Show features an exciting line-up of luxury and everyday vehicles, electric vehicles, motorcycles, vintage classics, drifting, gymkhana, BMX stunt displays, gaming and technology experiences, road safety education, family entertainment, and interactive activations from leading automotive brands.

Edgar Tusiime, Head of Marketing at NCBA Bank Uganda, said the event continues to provide an important platform for the bank to engage customers beyond traditional banking.

“The NCBA Auto Show is more than an automotive exhibition it is a platform where innovation, lifestyle and financial empowerment come together. We are excited to welcome visitors over the next three days and demonstrate how NCBA continues to support our customers in achieving their ambitions through innovative financial solutions.”

James Katunguka, a Senior Road Safety Officer who read the speech for the Minister of Works and Transport Fred Byamukama, said;‘’Road safety is a shared responsibility. Government provides policy, infrastructure, and regulation, but the private sector also has an important role. This Auto Show helps educate the public on vehicle safety, modern technology, proper vehicle maintenance, and responsible ownership.Government continues to invest in safer roads, strengthen enforcement of traffic laws, improve vehicle inspection systems, and promote road safety education. We are also working closely with stakeholders because reducing road crashes requires collective action’’.

The NCBA Auto Show 2026 runs until Sunday, 19 July 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds. NCBA Bank Uganda invites all Ugandans to visit the event, explore the latest automotive innovations, engage with industry experts, and discover flexible financing solutions that make vehicle ownership possible.

NCBA Bank Uganda Limited is a subsidiary of NCBA Group PLC, East Africa’s largest bank by digital customer numbers. With an asset base UGX 1.2T and a strong liquidity profile, NCBA bank combines extensive corporate and retail banking experience with leading innovations, offering products from mobile banking, asset finance to tailored investment solutions. Focused on relationship management and customer success, NCBA empowers clients to achieve financial goals while supporting regional economic growth.

About Post Author