New law for creatives industry to benefit artists through gov’t programs

The Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD), has partnered with UNESCO to implement two projects: the UNESCO-Aschberg Project, and the Open Digital Roadmap, aimed at improving the status of Ugandan artists.

The two projects will help to strengthen the process of data collection and analysis, so as to provide evidence through comprehensive digital archives and studies on the status of the artists in Uganda.

It is here that a new law has since been documented through consultations with a number of Government Agencies and Ugandan artists.

According to the line Ministry, this move will help to raise awareness of Government Policymakers and other stakeholders on the status of the artists, through five regional dialogues and national dialogues.

Naumo Juliana Akoryo, the Commissioner for Culture and Family Affairs under these projects, revealed that the new law, if implemented, will help artists to benefit from these government programs.

She said that although artists are in most cases not recognized in the country, this scenario is about to change.

“These programs will raise awareness of Government Policy makers and other stakeholders on the status of the artists through five regional dialogues and National Dialogues,” Akoryo said.

She added that; “They will also assist in capacity building for 10 government agencies in Cultural Programming, through generating policy briefs to inform the provision of measures in their annual plans, programs and projects.”

She noted that the Ministry will work with two Ugandan culture industry experts who include; Amos Tindyebwa, a cultural policy analyst and Polly Kamukama, a film lecturer at Makerere University.

Rosie Agoi, the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO, said that many artists often find themselves falling out of the profession and because of this, the projects come to address the culture of professionals, particularly women, who in most cases are vulnerable in the face of economic disparities.

She noted that these projects will no doubt boost the sector.

“UNESCO has other opportunities that need to be exploited. The sector needs to be boosted because it takes time to put ideas together, even if the frameworks are provided. It takes human and financial resources to be able to do good bankable sellable projects. So, if we do this, the opportunities are there,” Agoi said.

Aggrey David Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary for MGLSD, said that the government of Uganda is committed to promoting the culture and creative industries.

“The culture and creatives industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy that cannot be ignored any longer. The sector presents the biggest opportunities for the young people in terms of employment,” Kibenge said.

“It must be acknowledged that the film industry plays a vital role in human life. It is one of the most effective arts of communication, education, leisure and promoting social-cultural interaction. It has a significant role in creating useful life for the promotion of the moral, social and human department,” he added. Despite all the efforts to streamline the industry, Kibenge said it is still facing challenges like inadequate infrastructure, lack of skilled manpower, limited training and capacity building, fragmented, inadequate legal and policies, as well as the under-developed distribution and exhibition systems.

