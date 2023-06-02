SABOTAGE?  Sheema Christians furious over Bishop’s failure to submit application for new CAD diocese

Second left (seated) is Provincial Secretary Rev Canon Capt.William Ongeng, 3rd left is Provincial Chancellor,Naboth Muhairwe then second right is Richard Muhangi and R is Canon David Kabigumira, both chairmen of proposed CAD project.

By Our Reporter

Members of the proposed Central Ankole Diocese (CAD) are disappointed after learning that the resolution by the 10th SYNOD regarding creation of CAD was never forwarded to the Province by West Ankole Diocese Bishop, Johnson Twinomujuni.

The members came to learn of the development during a meeting that the representatives from Sheema and Kampala Chapters for the proposed CAD project had with Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary, Naboth Muhairwe, the Provincial Chancellor and Balaam Muheebwa, the Provincial Treasurer.

The members sought for the meeting with the C.o.U officials to present their grievances and seek guidance on how to fast track the actualization of CAD.

During the meeting, the members were told that the resolution by the 10th SYNOD regarding creation of CAD was never forwarded to the Province by West Ankole Bishop and as such, no application for the CAD has ever been submitted to the province.

The development shocked the members because this is in contradiction to the Bishop’s communication as per his Charge and several communications to Sheema Christians saying that the province had given no objection for CAD activities to continue.

The members are also furious that the guidance by their Bishop regarding the processes to achieve the new Diocese was wrong and not constitutional.

These include the 20 member Committee and the need for a Diocesan verification committee. The members said all that was needed was for the Bishop to submit their application as per the resolution of SYNOD to the Provincial Secretary and all the rest would be guided by the Province.

However, to their disappointment, this was not done and it appears to have been deliberate. The members have now resolved to ensure that the resolution of the SYNOD regarding creation of CAD is forwarded to the Province as soon as possible and to continue processes to complete CAD structures discreetly.

This is on top of convening a meeting of Christians of Sheema as soon as possible to give them feedback and chat a way forward.

