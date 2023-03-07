NEW TWIST! Minister Oleru’s hubby was Jurua’s tenant, LCI boss, neighbors confirm  

Advertisements

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

ARUA. The case in which Abason Ingamule, the husband of Huda Abason Oleru, the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs was dragged to court over accumulated rent arrears has taken a new twist.

The matter has now attracted the attention of the area local council one (LCI) chairperson and neighbors after hearing that Ingamule denied being one of them at one point.

We earlier reported that Ingamule was on February 2, 2023 sued by Jurua Karilo Alia for failing to clear rent arrears, water bill and personal belongings, all amounting to Shs5, 421, 961.

The civil suit number 0013 of 2023 filed in the Chief Magistrate’s court of Arua through Jurua’s lawyer, Henry Odama of M/S Odama and Co. Advocates, is currently before His Worship Edgar Tukahaabwa.

In the suit, Jurua claimed that Ingamule rented his house in Niva Cell (Junior Quarters), Arua Central Division in Arua City for 3 years and 9 months from October 2017 to July 2021 at a rate of shs500,000 per month.

But when Ingamule’s wife, Oleru was sworn in as the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Aringa East County and later a Minister, they shifted to stay in Kampala without clearing the said remaining rent arrears.

However, when contacted over the matter, Ingamule said he has never been Jurua’s tenant in his life. Ingamule instead claimed that Jurua borrowed money from him which he hasn’t cleared in full.

“Jurua borrowed money from me even the document tabled in the court has that content of the money he borrowed. He borrowed Shs17,000,000 from me and I was supposed to enter his house but I have not entered, I wanted my money back but he has not paid. Instead of paying my money, he has gone ahead to sue me, so the matter is now in court and my lawyers are handling it,” Ingamule said.

Ingamule’s remarks angered the neighboring locals who have now come out publicly to testify that he was one of them after living as Jurua’s tenant for more than three years.

“Tenant Mr. Ingamule Abason stayed in my cell. He later developed a misunderstanding with his Landlord, Mr. Jurua Karilo Alia over payment. Jurua tried to ask for the money but failed to get it until the matter reached my office for my intervention,” Zainab Adigo, the Niva Cell LCI Chairperson, said.

“I later called a man called Mr. Aluma who got the house for Ingamule to come to my home, he came and connected me to Mr. Ingamule on the phone. So, that time Ingamule didn’t respond to me well and his action annoyed the owner of the house (Jurua) to later go ahead with the matter,” Adigo explained.

Safi Acidri, the Chairperson of Boda Boda cyclists at Junior Quarter Stage in Niva cell, adjacent to Jurua’s house confirmed that Ingamule was Jurua’s tenant, adding that he (Ingamule) used to be their client as they could at times, transport him to town and back.

Mary Senema, another neighbor said: “Ingamule stayed in Jurua’s house from 2017 until last year. I didn’t know why he left but I can confirm to you that he was one of our neighbors here. I used to see him physically and at times, I used to go to him up to home there. Ingamule is a contractor and he has been working in Yumbe, if he didn’t live with us here, how would I know those details about him?”

When contacted about the borrowed money, Jurua acknowledged that he borrowed Shs17m from Ingamule which he used to renovate the house and also erect a fence around the premises.

“It is true I borrowed Shs17m from Ingamule which I later kept on deducting out of rent. When I finished deducting the money, Ingamule paid me additional Shs2m covering four months, all totaling to Shs19m. But as he continued staying, more rent arrears kept on accumulating until he left my house without clearing the money, a reason I took him to court after requesting him to pay the balance in vain,” Jurua said.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author