CUSTOMERS’ FURY as Equity bank’s mobile loan platform ‘EazzyLoan’ shuts down

Advertisements

Equity bank customers are not happy once again.

This time it is not about digital fraud which has seen some lose millions.

It is now to do with access to instant loans aka EazzyLoan offered by the bank through online platforms—Eazzy 24/7 or Eazzy banking App.

The bank has decided to shut down this service without any alert and now customers are unhappy and some stranded.

It is only after inquiring from the customer care desk that you are informed thus: “This service has been suspended until further notice”.

Some customers recently repaid their loans in anticipation of renewal have been hit hard.

“I repaid their shs400,000 loan on Thursday [last week] after borrowing from a friend. I expected a renewal and a limit increase. They remained unresponsive until I contacted the customer care desk only to be told the service has been shut down,” says one of the customers and goes on to add “Normally they have been sending us alerts, but this time they have kept quiet.”

A source tells us that the bank is investigating “a breach and system compromise” by suspected fraudsters.

Equity bank has been contacted for a comment.

It should be noted there have been several cases of customers also losing their money through Equity bank’s online platforms— Eazzy 24/7 or Eazzy banking App/ Eazzy Mobile Banking.

Rose Ahebwa lost over shs47m in December, last year after losing her lost mobile phone Samsung flip Z at a party in a Bugolobi hotel.

Those who stole it went on to use it to register on Equity’s Eazzy Mobile Banking. They accessed her account and transferred the said money.

In April, 2021 Evelyne Namwanga had also lost Shs9.9m the same way.

In a similar fashion, Maxwell Lawrence Muyonjo lost Shs 30.6 million. And to top it off, they even applied for a shs500,000 instant loan and also took it.

UGANDAN BANKS: WHAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW!

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY BY ANY OF UGANDA’S COMMERCIAL BANKS?

TELL US YOUR STORY: CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author