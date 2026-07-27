NO QUICKIE, NO JOB! Employee’s Sex-Hell Confession at Nile Basin Initiative Shocks Nation!

A sensational sex-for-survival workplace saga has exploded into a major legal battle after a former accountant at the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) accused a female colleague of turning his life into a living hell when he allegedly refused her romantic and sexual advances.

Now, the drama is headed to the Court of Appeal after the Industrial Court threw out his case, ruling that the regional organization enjoys diplomatic immunity and cannot be sued in Ugandan courts.

Mathew Rumanyika, a former accountant at the Entebbe-based Nile Basin Initiative, is fighting to overturn an April 7, 2026 decision by the Industrial Court, which declined to hear his explosive claims of sexual harassment, workplace victimization and constructive dismissal.

The case has sparked fierce debate over whether international organizations can use diplomatic immunity as a shield against allegations of workplace abuse and human rights violations.

In a notice of appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Rumanyika declared he was dissatisfied with the entire ruling delivered by Justice Anthony Wabwire Musana and the panelists.

“Take notice that the appellant, herein being dissatisfied with the decision of the Honourable Justice Anthony Wabwire Musana and the panelists delivered at the Industrial Court of Uganda at Kampala on the 7th of April, 2026, intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal of Uganda against the whole ruling,” the notice states.

His lawyers now want Uganda’s second-highest court to determine whether regional and international organizations can hide behind diplomatic immunity to avoid accountability for employment disputes and alleged rights violations committed within Uganda.

Court documents paint a picture of a deeply toxic workplace at the Nile Basin Initiative secretariat in Entebbe.

Rumanyika joined the organization on September 15, 2020 as an accountant under a renewable one-year contract. The NBI is an intergovernmental partnership that brings together 10 R. Nile Basin countries to manage the river’s resources.

According to his claim, trouble started shortly after he arrived.

He alleges that a married female colleague, Samantha Mawemuko, who worked as Finance and Administration Assistant and shared an office with him, began making inappropriate and unsolicited personal advances.

Court documents state that she allegedly asked him whether he had a girlfriend, how often he shaved his private parts and even told him she was using an IUD birth-control device.

The former accountant further claims that weeks later, Mawemuko directly proposed a romantic relationship, but he flatly rejected her.

That rejection, he says, marked the beginning of a nightmare.

Rumanyika alleges that after turning down the advances, the relationship between them quickly deteriorated and the female colleague switched from romance to workplace warfare.

To support his claims, he reportedly handed management WhatsApp chats, photographs of gifts, text messages and other communications discussing marriage and sexual intimacy.

The gifts allegedly included an expensive wristwatch and a shirt given to him as birthday presents.

But according to Rumanyika, the gifts came with what he described as “heavy conditions.”

Court records state that Mawemuko repeatedly requested to spend nights at his home, but he refused.

The rejection allegedly enraged her.

He claims she responded by refusing to speak to him for days, stealing official documents from his desk and even taking away his work diary.

For an accountant responsible for sensitive financial records, cash dockets, cheque books and corporate prepaid cards, such actions allegedly posed a serious threat to his career and reputation.

Rumanyika further alleges that the colleague told him the harassment and sabotage would only stop if he surrendered to her sexual demands.

When he reportedly urged her to respect her marriage, she allegedly brushed him off, saying he would simply act as a “sponsor” financing her expensive lifestyle while her husband remained unaware.

The former accountant says he still refused.

Court records indicate that she allegedly retaliated by insulting him and branding him impotent and homosexual.

Then came an even more dramatic twist.

Rumanyika alleges that after a heated disagreement, the colleague turned the tables and accused him of sexually harassing her.

He strongly denies the allegations and insists that electronic evidence and timelines prove he was the actual victim.

According to court filings, he repeatedly reported the alleged harassment, bullying and threats to management.

However, he claims no meaningful action was taken.

Instead, he says management targeted him.

Rumanyika alleges that he was suddenly placed on a strict Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), removed from the payroll and accused of insubordination.

Believing management was more interested in pushing him out than addressing his complaints, he resigned on August 30, 2024.

He then dragged the Nile Basin Initiative to the Industrial Court, seeking declarations that the organization had breached his employment contract.

He also sought reinstatement and substantial compensation for the losses he claims to have suffered.

But the bombshell allegations were never tested in court.

Before the matter could proceed to a full hearing, the Nile Basin Initiative raised a preliminary objection, arguing that as an international organization established by treaty and recognized by Uganda, it enjoys complete immunity from civil proceedings.

The Industrial Court agreed.

In its April 7 ruling, the court upheld the immunity argument and dismissed the entire case without examining the evidence.

“On the strength of various authorities, including Duli, Nabulere, and Katungulu, we are not persuaded that we have jurisdiction to hear and determine this employment dispute because the respondent enjoys diplomatic immunity,” Justice Wabwire Musana ruled.

Now all eyes are on the Court of Appeal.

The upcoming legal showdown is expected to attract intense attention from lawyers, human rights activists and civil society organizations.

At the heart of the case lies one explosive question:

Can international organizations use diplomatic immunity as a blanket shield against allegations of workplace abuse and human rights violations?

While diplomatic immunity exists to protect international organizations, UN agencies and foreign missions from political interference, critics argue that such protection can leave local employees trapped without justice when internal complaint systems fail.

The Court of Appeal has not yet fixed a hearing date.

But whatever the outcome, the ruling is expected to send shockwaves through Uganda’s labour market and the diplomatic community alike.

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