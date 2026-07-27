REVEALED! Dangers Speaker Oboth Faces As Enemies Close In

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth faces major hurdles as he embarks on superintending over the 12th Parliament, the most populous in Uganda’s history, composed of 529 members.

Oboth has warmed the Speaker’s chair for just over a fortnight following the stormy exit of his predecessor, Anita Annet Among, from the contest, which he won easily after defeating NUP’s Paul Mwiru (MP Jinja South East) and DP’s Nobert Mao.

Winning is one thing, but staying in the seat is another.

Unknown to most, former Speaker Among, though out of sight, retains the loyalty of a section of Members of Parliament (MPs). Among these are colleagues from Teso, whose allegiance to her is rooted in tribal politics, which remains a sticking point in Ugandan affairs. Among was regarded as Teso’s shining star, complementing Vice President Jessica Alupo, who also hails from the sub-region in Katakwi District.

Although Alupo stands senior in the hierarchy as per the National Order of Precedence at number two. While a Speaker is number three, Among exuded more flamboyance and individual presence on the ground. Voices coming from Teso in the midst of her problems prove this.

Among also commands loyalty among members whom she personally supported to get elected. These are from all over the country, including the opposition. Some she gave money to, while for others she convinced rivals to pull out of the race in their favour. Others she reportedly quietly lobbied through the judiciary to have them carry the day.

Others are women’s movement fanatics who believed that the Speaker’s seat should have remained with a woman to cement their position in the echelons of power.

Oboth-Oboth has a big task of working his way into the hearts of Teso, the feminist league of the House, and MPs whose victory has his predecessor’s stamp all over it. Recall that the former Speaker, with deep vaults of cash, was generous, contributing amply during fundraisings in individual MPs’ constituencies. Many of them still owe her large sums of money.

While Oboth-Oboth so far enjoys the goodwill of members and won with 441 votes, the House is divided. Any decision he makes has to be carefully calibrated if he is to avoid falling into traps that are, no doubt, being set up by the ever-marauding schemers-at-large. Navigating this terrain while attempting to unite the 12th Parliament is a delicate test of his diplomacy and competence as the country’s number three.

Oboth takes over under the shadow of corruption and maladministration that badly damaged the 11th Parliament, contributing to the eventual dimming of his predecessor’s star.

The 11th Parliament suffered a lot of disrepute as a “temple of corruption” following widespread exposure of unclear expenditure and extravagance amidst public outcry over poor services. Parliament had become a clearing house where deals were the order of the day, not helped by the obscene display of opulence by some members led by Anita Among.

Oboth is tasked with restoring public trust following severe public outrage over Parliament’s bloated budget, nepotism and inefficiency, while proving to the public that his own appearance on the infamous “Karamoja iron sheets” list was a mistake that wasn’t of his doing.

Restoring parliamentary integrity is going to be a big test, and Ugandans are watching closely.

This goes hand in hand with the ability to wear a thick skin and allow both public and media scrutiny without resorting to extreme measures such as media blockades and adding security rings around the complex to keep citizens away from observing proceedings and approaching their MPs.

The new Speaker has a daunting task of reasserting the independence of Parliament and re-clarifying the bounds of separation of powers. The legislature has increasingly functioned as an instrument of executive pressure, making oversight little more than a word in the dictionary.

Oboth-Oboth has to find a way to project institutional independence while maintaining the confidence of President Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which is the majority Caucus and to which he belongs.

Remember, he was also endorsed by CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the chairman of PLU, before the NRM CEC and Caucus stepped in to rubber-stamp the decision.

How will he balance allegiance and being a “Speaker for all” as he pledged at his swearing-in? Avowing is one thing, but acting accordingly is another.

Among prided herself on weakening the opposition during her tenure. Will Oboth play along? Will he bring back the days when the House had become a thorn in the foot of President Museveni? Can he be relied upon to superintend over the passing of major constitutional amendments in case they are tabled?

Like many lawmakers, Oboth-Oboth has historically supported bringing back the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to help MPs manage the overwhelming financial demands from their districts. How will he manage these demands amid Uganda’s current public administration budget deficits?

Some Ugandans and legislators alike believe that Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa should have faced the same fate as his boss Anita Among. There is growing fear that Tayebwa may influence Oboth-Oboth in ways that may perpetuate some of the practices and controversies that defined the 11th Parliament and ultimately contributed to Among’s downfall.

Will history repeat itself, or will Oboth chart a different course? Ugandans are watching!

There is also the issue of the “skeleton” new parliamentary chambers building that has been an eyesore on Kampala’s skyline for close to a decade.

It started under Rebecca Kadaga but has been neglected for most of the previous term of Parliament.

Parliamentarians are packed like sardines in the old chambers bequeathed to Uganda by the colonialists. What will Oboth do to complete the new structure in good time? This will have a bearing on his legacy as a result-oriented leader.

Looking back, the untimely passing of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah on Sunday, 20 March 2022 in Seattle, Washington, United States remains an unresolved mystery.

Family and friends have continued expressing suspicion as to what caused the formerly energetic son of Acholi to deteriorate so rapidly health-wise.

Oulanyah is on record as being among the shortest-serving heads of Uganda’s legislature, something that disappointed people of Northern Uganda who looked at him as a powerful link to the centre and a man who had the ear of President Museveni, who personally recruited him from UPC in 2006.

In short, some people have never had closure on that matter.

Oboth has to work while looking over his shoulders. Who are his fake friends and who are the real ones? In the complex world of politics, you can never know which “best friend” wants you gone the fastest.

In short, will Oboth-Oboth survive and serve the full five-year term? Will he navigate the intricacies of shaping an independent legislature without overstepping real power bounds?

Will he finally get Ugandans to be proud of their Parliament and get everyone on his side?

Will he survive Among’s fate?

The jury is out!

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