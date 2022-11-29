NOT YET UHURU! Rugasira, ex-wife Jackie Rwivanga in fresh war over property

Just days after the Court of Appeal ruled that a spouse is entitled to 20% of the matrimonial property not 50% during divorce, we have established that a mother of all post-divorce fights has ensued between businessman Andrew Rugasira and ex-wife Jackie Porsche Rwivanga over property. According to sources, the two, who were married for seventeen years, now do not see eye to eye over properties in Mbuya and Naguru.

Snoops reveal that Jackie has decided to rush to court and file an application registered file No. HTC-00-FD-MA-0553-2022 before Jusitce Ketra Kitariisibwa Katunguka, seeking an appeal over their long running court case that was in favour of Rugasira following the sharing of their properties. It should be noted that the two lived in Naguru when they were still married. There are accusations and counter accusations from both parties regarding how these properties should be shared.

Rugasira and the brown gorgeous Rwivanga parted ways around 2017 after what they termed as irreconcilable differences. Rwivanga had, months before they separated, dropped her husband's name; from Jackie Rugasira to Jackie Porsche Rwivanga on all her social media platforms. This was about the time Rugasira's popular Good African Coffee franchise started collapsing. He had branches at Game Lugogo, Quality Shopping Village and in Entebbe at CAA. However, as Rugasira's business empire crumbled, Rwivanga thrived after she started Jac & Drew which to date is still expanding. Rugasira and Rwivanga have five children together. She later hooked Meddie Muyanja Jr. Son of Hajji Mbabali. She gave birth to her sixth child with him but sadly, the baby died two weeks after birth.

