STILL COUNTING…Singer Chameleone unveils another gorgeous love child

Just when we thought we had seen it all, star singer Jose Chameleone real name Joseph Mayanja has once again changed colours like the chameleon he is. In a shocking yet unsurprising twist, the ‘Bayuda’ singer has unveiled his long kept secret child to the public. The official addition to his ever growing family is a teenage girl who has been identified as Anna Mayanja. Besides her name, we are yet to know more about her although from the pictures of her, she looks to be about fourteen years.

Chameleone has already introduced Anna to his family members who have accepted her with open arms. We have photos showing her hugging and laughing with her uncles and grandmother. In one of the pictures, Anna and her yet to be identified mother are seen sharing a happy moment with the singer’s mother Prossy Mayanja and in another with his brother Weasel real name Douglas Mayanja. Anna brings the number of Chameleone’s known children to seven. He and wife Daniella Atim have five. Chameleone also has another child out of wedlock, his first born Ayla Onsea Mayanja from ex-girlfriend, Norwegian Griet Onsea better known as Dorotia. It however remains unknown whether his wife was aware of Anna’s existence.

Some years back, retired party animal Naira Salim raised dust when her kid was linked to singer Jose Chameleone and the two went for a DNA test which later proved negative for the singer. Naira was abandoned with the kid. Since then the father of Naira's kid has remained secret.

