Opening leg of Batball Open successfully held in Soroti 

Over the weekend, the carpet was rolled out for the inaugural Batball Open that bowled off in Soroti. Dubbed the Batball Open East Edition, the two-day showpiece (played on Saturday and Sunday) went down at Soroti cricket oval in Soroti City with all games being broadcasted live on Batball TV.

The tournament is one of the five regional events that will be played with young cricketing talents in their respective regions.

Batball Open East Edition, one of its kind, attracted a number of fans in the region with parents of the young cricketers being part of the crowd and were seen engaged in the crio games being arranged in the innings break and had a chance to walk away with merchandise.

Besides the on-field part, the tournament was also being used to spread messages against Gender-based violence and all hopes remain in the hands of the people in the communities of Teso.

Day one of Batball Open East Edition constituted five games that were played by boys under the age of 19.

Day two comprised of four competitive games that included third, second and first position being fought for amidst local crowds, entertainment with local artists and being broadcasted live.

Phenomenal cricket was seen at Soroti cricket oval but on the final day it was Ejibat who went all out to defeat spirited Atepeng by 12 runs (64/7 in 10 overs against 39/8 in 10 overs) and emerged winners.

Emotions from the young talented players in the region was expressed by most of the players who took part in the competition more so in the final who almost felt cheated.

56 players were seen competing in Batball Open East edition since Saturday 10th December 2022 and 16 players will be selected to represent Teso region next year in Batball X.

The next edition of the Batball Open is scheduled for Saturday, 17th December and Sunday, 18th December at Jinja SSS cricket oval and will also be live broadcasted on Batball TV.

Summary of day one results;

Match 1

Ekulu 52/2 in 10 overs

Atapeng 53/5 in 8.5 overs

Atapeng won by 5 wickets

Man of match – Maberi Marvin

Match 2

Ejibat 74/3 in 10 overs

Ajwele 38/10 in 7.3 overs

Ejibat won by 36 runs

Man of match – Okako Elvis

Match 3

Ekulu 53/4 in 10 overs

Ejibat 57/5 in 6.5 overs

Ejibat won by 5 wickets

Man of match – Okiror Ceaser Owen

Match 4

Atapeng Vs Ajwele, match was abandoned

5. Ekulu 29/3 in 5 overs

Ajwele 31/0 in 2.3 overs

Ajwele won by 10 wickets

Man of match – Jacob Malinga

Day Two;

Ejibat Vs Atapeng

Ejibat 64/7 in 10 overs

Atapeng 39/8 in 10 overs

Ejibat won by 25 runs

Man of match – Osakan Christopher

3rd and 4th playoff

Ekulu Vs Ajwele

Ekulu 60/6 in 10 overs

Ajwele 38/6 in 10 overs

Ekulu won by 22 runs

Man of match – Emesu Joshua

2nd and 3rd playoff

Atapeng Vs Ekulu

Atapeng 81/0 in 10 overs

Ekulu 56/4 in 10 overs

Atapeng 25 runs

Man of match – Ocen Peter

Final

Ejibat 64/4 in 10 overs

Atapeng 52/5 in 10 overs

Ejibat won by 12 runs

Man of match – Ocen Peter

*Awards

Youngest player: Outek Gideon – Atapeng

Best Wicket Keeper: Alban Ainebyona – Ajwele

Best Fielder: Maberi Marvin – Atapeng

Best Bowler: Elvis Okako – Ejibat

Best Batsman: Jacob Malinga – Ajwele

Player of the tournament: Ocen Peter – Atapeng .

By Thomas Odongo