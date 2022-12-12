Opening leg of Batball Open successfully held in Soroti 

Opening leg of Batball Open successfully held in SorotiDecember 12, 2022 Editor
By Thomas Odongo
Over the weekend, the carpet was rolled out for the inaugural Batball Open that bowled off in Soroti. Dubbed the Batball Open East Edition, the two-day showpiece (played on Saturday and Sunday) went down at Soroti cricket oval in Soroti City with all games being broadcasted live on Batball TV.
The tournament is one of the five regional events that will be played with young cricketing talents in their respective regions.
Batball Open East Edition, one of its kind, attracted a number of fans in the region with parents of the young cricketers being part of the crowd and were seen engaged in the crio games being arranged in the innings break and had a chance to walk away with merchandise.
Besides the on-field part, the tournament was also being used to spread messages against Gender-based violence and all hopes remain in the hands of the people in the communities of Teso.
Day one of Batball Open East Edition constituted five games that were played by boys under the age of 19.
Day two comprised of four competitive games that included third, second and first position being fought for amidst local crowds, entertainment with local artists and being broadcasted live.
Phenomenal cricket was seen at Soroti cricket oval but on the final day it was Ejibat who went all out to defeat spirited Atepeng by 12 runs (64/7 in 10 overs against 39/8 in 10 overs) and emerged winners.
Emotions from the young talented players in the region was expressed by most of the players who took part in the competition more so in the final who almost felt cheated.
56 players were seen competing in Batball Open East edition since Saturday 10th December 2022 and 16 players will be selected to represent Teso region next year in Batball X.
The next edition of the Batball Open is scheduled for Saturday, 17th December and Sunday, 18th December at Jinja SSS cricket oval and will also be live broadcasted on Batball TV.
Summary of day one results;
Match 1
Ekulu 52/2 in 10 overs
Atapeng 53/5 in 8.5 overs
Atapeng won by 5 wickets
Man of match – Maberi Marvin
Match 2
Ejibat 74/3 in 10 overs
Ajwele 38/10 in 7.3 overs
Ejibat won by 36 runs
Man of match – Okako Elvis
Match 3
Ekulu 53/4 in 10 overs
Ejibat 57/5 in 6.5 overs
Ejibat won by 5 wickets
Man of match – Okiror Ceaser Owen
Match 4
Atapeng Vs Ajwele, match was abandoned
5. Ekulu 29/3 in 5 overs
Ajwele 31/0 in 2.3 overs
Ajwele won by 10 wickets
Man of match – Jacob Malinga
Day Two;
Ejibat Vs Atapeng
Ejibat 64/7 in 10 overs
Atapeng 39/8 in 10 overs
Ejibat won by 25 runs
Man of match – Osakan Christopher
3rd and 4th playoff
Ekulu Vs Ajwele
Ekulu 60/6 in 10 overs
Ajwele 38/6 in 10 overs
Ekulu won by 22 runs
Man of match – Emesu Joshua
2nd and 3rd playoff
Atapeng Vs Ekulu
Atapeng 81/0 in 10 overs
Ekulu 56/4 in 10 overs
Atapeng 25 runs
Man of match – Ocen Peter
Final
Ejibat 64/4 in 10 overs
Atapeng 52/5 in 10 overs
Ejibat won by 12 runs
Man of match – Ocen Peter
*Awards
Youngest player: Outek Gideon – Atapeng
Best Wicket Keeper: Alban Ainebyona – Ajwele
Best Fielder: Maberi Marvin – Atapeng
Best Bowler: Elvis Okako – Ejibat
Best Batsman: Jacob Malinga – Ajwele
Player of the tournament: Ocen Peter – Atapeng .
