FUFA set to withdraw Uganda Cranes from CHAN finals

Local football governing body Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) are set to withdraw the Uganda Cranes from the CHAN finals scheduled for January 8 to 31, 2023 Algeria.

This development was confirmed by FUFA President Moses Magogo via his official Twitter handle. This is because the federation is financially constrained.

“It is sad, like for the U23, we are left with no further option but to withdraw the UgandaCranes from CHAN finals because Ministry of Finance has not provided the funds as appropriated by Parliament.”

“The sanctions to Uganda will affect the future if we dont take the hard decision now. Sorry for the players and coaches who qualified the team but it is the moment to face the reality.” Tweeted Magogo

At the tournament, Uganda were to face off with DR Congo on January 14th in their first group game before taking on Senegal and Ivory Coast.

The African Nations Championship (French: Championnat d’Afrique des Nations; abbreviated as CHAN), known as the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship for sponsorship purposes, is a biennial African national association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and first announced on 11 September 2007. The participating nations must consist of players playing in their national league competitions.

By Thomas Odongo