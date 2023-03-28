PAC PROBE! TRIDI trashes social media allegations

Advertisements

Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) has trashed allegations by going around the internet including blogs alleging that TRIDI has a direct influence on PAC’s investigations on Covid-19 expenditures.

They further alleged that TRIDI’s Executive director, Dr. Clet Wandui Masiga hails from the same village with MP Budadiri West, Nathan Nandala Mafabi and that that is the reason why the minister for Science, Technology and Innovation is being investigated on COVID 19 funds.

Christine Awor, the TRIDI public relations officer in a press release on Tuesday said the allegations are false and should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

She said that TRIDI has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uganda which clearly states the roles and mandate of the Auditor General on projects funded by Government of Uganda.

“TRIDI has been receiving funding from government since 2017 and has been submitting all accountabilities to the Office of the Auditor General. Therefore, TRIDI has no business and influence in what the Office of the Auditor General does with the reports. Since TRIDI started receiving funds from government, each year, the Auditor General audits government funds and it is the office of Auditor General who knows what to do with Audit reports,” she said.

“TRIDI would also like to clarify that its Executive Director Masiga does not come from the same village with Mafabi as alleged by Trumpet News,” she added.

She said that Dr. Masiga hails from Bulambuli district while Mafabi is from Sironko district although these two districts are all located in Bugisu.

“While the two might be knowing each other, the PAC business has nothing to do with TRIDI and its Executive Director Masiga,” she added.

She further revealed that TRIDI’s stance is never to have any influence in the decision of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and has no mandate to influence any investigation ongoing.

“On Political affiliations, Masiga subscribes to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party while Mafabi subscribes to FDC. TRIDI as an independent Institution disassociates itself from the allegations and has no involvement in PAC’s ongoing investigations on the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations Dr. Monica Musenero or any other institution or person,” she clarified.

