PHOTO TROUBLE! Twitter Post with Tanga Odoi Photo Lands Ofwono Opondo Brother in Luzira

A brother to former of government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with unlawful disclosure of Dr Tanga Odoi’s personal data.



Opondo Dem Gaster, 38, a political activist from Tororo District, was on Monday remanded by Nakawa Chief Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza .



This was after being charged with unlawful obtaining or disclosing of personal data contrary to Section 35(1) and (2) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap. 97.



The prosecution alleges that Opondo used his X account, @dem_opondo, to publish Dr. Tanga Odoi’s name and photographs without his prior consent.



The alleged offences are said to have been committed on May 26, 2026, and July 7, 2026, in various parts of Uganda, including Kampala and Tororo districts.



Court documents state that the publication of the information was made without Dr. Tanga Odoi’s permission, an act the prosecution says contravenes the Data Protection and Privacy Act.



Opondo formerly a Staunch National Unity Platform Supporter who later crossed and joined the ruling National Resistance Movement was arrested last week. He denied charges against him.



He had been detained at Jinja Road Police Station prior to his production before the Court on Monday afternoon.



He applied for bail and presented sureties including Laston Oyuk and his neighbors from Tororo.



But the Prosecution requested for more time to verify the sureties presented.



Subsequently, he was remanded to Luzira Prison until August 5, 2026, when he is expected to return to court as investigations continue.



The complainant Dr Tanga Odoi also showed up in Court



He previously complained that Dem Gaster has been using his social media accounts to tarnish his name which he says has built for a while.

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