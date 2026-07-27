MUGANGA’S REPLACEMENT FOUND? M7 Sends Gold Dealer Witonze Name to Parliament for Internal Affairs Minister Vetting

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has picked gold dealer Juma Witonze Kisekka for the vacant position of Minister of State for Internal Affairs, sending his name to Parliament for vetting.

Kisekka’s nomination was confirmed to Red Pepper by Hajji Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Museveni and Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilisation.

If approved by Parliament, Kisekka will take over a docket that has remained empty since the collapse of Dr Lawrence Muganga’s nomination during the parliamentary vetting process.

Kisekka, a prominent gold dealer with business networks in Uganda and beyond, is also known for his close association with Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) cadres.

His nomination comes after months of uncertainty over who would fill the State Minister for Internal Affairs slot following Muganga’s failure to secure parliamentary approval.

Sources had in recent weeks indicated that Kisekka was among the names being considered by the appointing authority as a replacement.

The nomination now shifts the spotlight to Parliament, where Kisekka will face the vetting process before he can officially assume office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is one of the country’s key security and governance dockets, responsible for coordinating internal security policies and overseeing institutions including the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Kisekka is expected to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, which will scrutinise his qualifications, experience and suitability for the ministerial role.

Should he sail through the vetting process, he will be sworn in and begin work at a ministry that sits at the centre of Uganda’s internal security and public order affairs.

More details to follow on Witonze…

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