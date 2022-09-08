PICTORIAL: A Life in Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II from Baby to Heir to Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch

September 9, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

We look back at her reign, from baby to heir to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

ADDITIONAL SOURCE:BBC

