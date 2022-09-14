POISON SCARE: Police probes 8 deaths

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

September 14, 2022

ARUA. The police in Pakwach district are probing cases of death due to suspected food poisoning in the Sub-Counties of Pakwach, Panyimur and Alwi.

This follows an incident on September 11, 2022 where a one Alex Omakrwoth, 14, died and 6 others rushed for treatment at Panyigoro health centre III in Pakwach Sub- County.

The victims were reported to have eaten cassava bread with Pork. Police said the food was prepared in the home of Onen Ocoun Alibera, 43, a resident of Jupameri village, Atiak Parish, Pakwach Sub County in Pakwach district.

In a statement on Tuesday, Josephine Angucia, the North Western Police Spokesperson said after eating, the victims developed stomach problems and head ache.

“On 09th September 2022 at around mid-day, 3 people died of suspected food poisoning and 9 were rushed for treatment at Panyimur Health Centre IV in Panyimur Sub- County. The deceased were Opio Jacob male juvenile 10 years, Akello Susan female juvenile aged 6 years, Rwothomio Chris male juvenile 06 years. They ate food of cassava bread with beans which was prepared in the home of Mr Okello Emmanuel in Kiyaya West village, Boro Parish, Panyimur Sub County, Pakwach district. After eating, they started developing stomach complications and headache,” Angucia stated.

“On 08th September 2022 between 2 to 3 pm, 4 people died of suspected food poisoning and 10 rushed for treatment in Alwi Health Centre III in Alwi Sub-County as others were rushed to Angal Hospital in Nebbi district for further treatment. The deceased were Afoyorwoth Evelyn female juvenile aged 5 years, Micpamungu Gracious female juvenile aged 7 years, Munguromo male juvenile aged 12 years, Rwothomio Reagan male juvenile aged 6 years. They ate food of cassava bread with locally slaughtered sick goat’s meat which was prepared in the home of one Akumu Janet between 2 to 3 pm in Pajao East village, Ayila parish, Alwi Sub County in Pakwach district. After eating, they suffered from headache and stomach upset,” Angucia added.

The PRO further explained that on 14th August 2022 at around 5pm, 19 people were rushed to Panyimur Health Centre III for treatment after having suspectedly eaten food comprising of Cassava bread with meat, fish and beans after Baptism Ceremony at Kabim Church of Uganda in Boro central west village, Boro parish, Panyimur Sub- County, Pakwach district.

She noted that after eating food, the victims started developing headache, stomach upset and vomiting before being rushed for treatment.

“In all these, police acted by visiting and documenting the scene of incidences, picked the remains of food items eaten and exhibited them, rushed the sick ones for treatment and conveyed the dead bodies to Nebbi hospital and Pakwach health Centre IV mortuaries for postmortem. Samples were extracted from the bodies and forwarded together with the remains of the food items eaten to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) and Forensic Services Directorate, Police Headquarters, Kampala for examination and analysis,” Angucia explained.

She said results are expected anytime from Tuesday 13th September 2022 to assist with investigations.

Inquiries continue into the matter under Pakwach DEF 07/2022, DEF 06/2022, DEF 05/2022, and GEF 03/2022.

“As we wait for results from GAL and Forensic Services Directorate, we urge people of Pakwach district and the general public to be careful with what they eat so as to prevent such unfortunate incidents,” Angucia appealed.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts