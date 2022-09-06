Police Finally Nets Socialite Sipapa over Sh1.6 Billion Robbery

The Police Crime Intelligence Directorate have finally arrested city socialite, Charles Olim also known as Sipapa.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the development.

“Arrangements are in place to hand him over to the CID task team at Kampala Metropolitan Police for further interview and court action,” Enanga said in a brief statement.

Enanga said the arrest brings the number of those apprehended to five.

“Any new developments will be communicated accordingly.”

On Monday, police said Sipapa is wanted over alleged involvement in a robbery in Kampala in which over shs1.6 billion was stolen.

According to Enanga, Jacob Arok, a South Sudan national and resident of Bunga in Kampala was robbed on the night of August 28, 2022, when unknown men broke into his home after applying suspected chloroform to the occupants.

“The thugs ransacked the home and stole cash amounting to $429000(Shs1.6billion), four iPhones, apple laptops, a dell laptop, gold jewellery for the wife and a 65-inch Samsung tv among others,” Enanga said.

Enanga revealed that when the South Sudan national reported the matter to the police, detectives tracked one of the phones stolen and following this lead, the signal led them to a home in Buwaate, in Wakiso district.

“Our detectives tracked down an iCloud from one of the phones stolen from the home and led them to a location in Kityo close to Buwaate in Kira division. When we interviewed the occupants, they said the house belongs to Sipapa whom we didn’t find at home but had travelled to Tororo.”

Enanga said a search in the home in the presence of Shamilah Nakiyimba, the wife to Sipapa led to the recovery of several items stolen from the South Sudan national including $70,000, four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewellery and an iPhone charge and Mac Pro charger.

“We also recovered two number plates UBG 025B and UBA 023U, an assortment of car accessories including amplifiers, six tool boxes, four sport rims, rear car seat, 12 headlight indicators, Jeep bumper, V8 bumper, rear boot, three radiators, three rear shutters, boot doors and two cars resprayed from the original red colour including a Jeep and an Audi without registration numbers,” Enanga said.

Additional Source:NilePost

