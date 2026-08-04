M7 CHARM OFFENSIVE! M7 Unleashes Diplomatic Blitz to Land Otunnu UN’s Top Seat, Tells UN Security Council Envoys: “He’s the Man to Run the World”

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has described Ambassador Olara Otunnu as the best candidate to serve as Secretary-General of the United Nations. While meeting representatives of members of the United Nations Security Council at State House, Entebbe, Museveni said he has known Otunnu since their days at Makerere University, where Otunnu served as Guild President.

He praised his fluency in both English and French, saying his multilingual ability and broad diplomatic experience are significant assets for the role.“He speaks English and French very well without a tribal accent, so I hand Ambassador Olara Otunnu to you so that he can brief you himself,” Museveni added.

The meeting aimed to present Uganda’s nominee and reaffirm the government’s commitment to mobilising international support for Otunnu’s bid to lead the world’s premier multilateral organisation. Introducing Ambassador Otunnu to the diplomats, Museveni described him as a distinguished Ugandan statesman and seasoned diplomat whose extensive experience within the United Nations system makes him well suited to lead the organisation at a time of mounting global challenges.

“He is really the type of person you will need in the UN system because he is very much aligned to it. I therefore hand over Olara Otunnu to you,” Museveni said. He observed that although Otunnu has spent decades serving the international community, he has remained an influential figure in Uganda’s political landscape, having served as President of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and previously contested for the country’s presidency.

Museveni also highlighted Uganda’s strong credentials within the United Nations, particularly its contribution to regional peace and security and its progressive refugee policy.“Uganda’s credentials in the UN are many, but the uncontested ones are two: our contribution to regional security—I don’t think anybody will say Uganda is not known for that—and our support for refugees. Our candidate comes from that background,” he said.

“Of course, we are also excelling in democracy, although others may have different views, which I will not insist upon. But on refugees and our contribution to regional security, I think everybody will agree.” In his remarks, Otunnu thanked Museveni for the government’s endorsement, noting that several members of the Security Council had sought assurances regarding Uganda’s commitment to his candidature following previous unsuccessful attempts.

He said he had informed them that the President was best placed to clarify Uganda’s position and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage the representatives alongside the Head of State. He outlined his distinguished international career, having served as Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, President of the UN Security Council, Chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights, President of the International Peace Academy (now the International Peace Institute), and United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict.

He said his experience spans peace and security, humanitarian affairs, human rights and development, with a leadership approach rooted in consensus-building and dialogue. According to Otunnu, preventing conflicts, maintaining international peace, supporting peacebuilding and promoting post-conflict recovery should remain the United Nations’ foremost priorities. He also unveiled his vision for strengthening the effectiveness and credibility of the organisation through institutional reforms aimed at improving efficiency, coordination and accountability.

On development, Ambassador Otunnu said the Secretary-General should play a stronger convening role in mobilising long-term financing for developing countries with credible development plans but limited financial resources. He further called for the United Nations to spearhead global cooperation on emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, by bringing together governments, experts and the private sector to ensure technological advancement benefits all humanity.

Otunnu reaffirmed his commitment to promoting transparency, merit and inclusivity within the United Nations, saying recruitment should reflect the organisation’s universal character while maintaining the highest professional standards. He described the office of the Secretary-General as one founded on moral authority, humility, consensus-building and active engagement with member states in advancing peace, sustainable development and international cooperation.

Representatives of Security Council member states welcomed the opportunity to engage with President Museveni and Ambassador Otunnu, outlining the priorities that would guide their respective governments during the Secretary-General selection process. They commended Otunnu’s distinguished international record and welcomed his emphasis on peace and security, development, human rights, institutional reform and emerging global issues, including artificial intelligence.

The diplomats also acknowledged Uganda’s significant contribution to regional peace and security, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region, as well as its internationally recognised refugee policy. Former Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, reaffirmed Uganda’s determination to secure broad international backing for Otunnu’s candidature. President Museveni announced that Dr. Rugunda would lead a Ugandan delegation to engage governments in various capitals as part of Uganda’s diplomatic campaign.“We are going to send our delegation led by Dr. Rugunda to your capitals,” President Museveni said. Dr. Rugunda described Otunnu as a distinguished Ugandan statesman whose service at both the national and international levels has prepared him to lead the United Nations.

He noted that Otunnu has remained an important national leader through his leadership of the Uganda People’s Congress and his participation in presidential elections.“I am very happy that you have endorsed Ambassador Otunnu. We will give him our full support,” Rugunda said. He added that Uganda believes the time has come for Otunnu to realise his long-held aspiration of serving as Secretary-General of the United Nations.“I think now is the time to actualise this long-postponed aspiration,” he said. Rugunda also appealed to the diplomats to convey Uganda’s message of support to their respective governments.

“I hope that the ambassadors will clearly convey the message to their respective governments.” The meeting was attended by ambassadors representing both permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including Somalia, Denmark, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and other member states.

GOT A HOT STORY? LET US KNOW!

Got breaking news, explosive secrets, or hard evidence?

Email us: redpeppertips@gmail.com

We accept tips, documents, videos, photos, and recordings—the more evidence you have, the better.

CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. SOURCES ARE ALWAYS PROTECTED!

About Post Author