Police tips public on road safety as nasty accident leaves two dead in Maracha

One of the killer trailers at the scene of the accident on Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

Police has appealed to the general public to abide by traffic regulation so as to minimize the increasing cases of road carnage especially during this festive season.

The appeal was on Thursday sounded by SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police public relations officer (PRO) following a nasty fatal accident that left two people dead and five others in critical condition.

The accident occurred at Ayi Bridge in Pabura parish, Nyadri Subcounty, Maracha district on Wednesday 14th December 2022 at about 7:59 pm in the evening.

Angucia said the incident involved two trailers UBB 500F/UBH 645G which was travelling from Koboko towards Arua City and another one with registration number UBK 301D/UAS 015C carrying cement from Tororo via Arua City heading to Koboko district.

“The two vehicles collided at Ayi bridge killing two people instantly. Police visited the scene, documented it and rushed the injured persons to St. Joseph’s hospital, Maracha for treatment. The dead bodies were conveyed to the mortuary at the same hospital for postmortem,” Angucia said.

She identified the deceased as Albert Aliku, 17, a pedestrian and a resident of Yagule village, Pabura parish, Nyadri Subcounty, Maracha district and the driver of the trailer that was carrying cement whose identity was not established by press time.

Similarly, Angucia identified the injured as Francis Draleki, 27, a resident of Nyoro village, Pabura parish, Nyadri Subcounty, Maracha district, Adrole Migadi, 43, a resident of Tanganyika Ward, Arua City, Charles Lumu, 20, a resident of Okpoo village, Leiko Parish, Dranya Subcounty in Koboko district, Sunday Tabu, 24, a resident of Aciku village, Pabura parish, Nyadri Subcounty in Maracha district and an unidentified driver of the trailer which was coming from Koboko heading to Arua City direction.

“All the injured survivors are still unconscious and unable to make statements. The two trailers are still at the scene at Ayi bridge and will be towed to Maracha Police Station pending inspection by the Inspector of motor vehicles,” Angucia said.

She noted that preliminary investigations indicate the cause of the accident as reckless driving by both drivers who didn’t slow down to leave way for each other at the bridge.

Angucia appealed to road users to always abide by traffic rules for their own safety in a bid to avoid such accidents.

“We urge motorists to always be careful on the road and abide by traffic regulations to minimize such deadly accidents,” Angucia pleaded.

She, however, said inquiries have commenced into the matter vide Maracha district TAR 086/2022.

About Post Author