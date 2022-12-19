Hunky Brian Avie reveals pain of dating once heartbroken lover in a new song

Several Ugandan artists have sung about love for as long as music inception. Today, it is no doubt love is appreciated everywhere.

Fast-rising star Brian Avie has added his voice to the many as he relays his story of loving someone who was once through heartbreak in his latest song ‘Njakulinda’.

Njakulinda song simply means I will wait. The song talks about dating someone who is heartbroken and you have to convince that person into a new relationship, however, you have to be patient until they are fully healed to accept you.

The all-Luganda love ballad lyrically portrays a young man willing to be patient with his lover until she makes her final decision.

Njakulinda was written by Brian Avie and audio produced by Nigel Beats, The masterpiece Video was produced by Director Sydney.

It is a song based on a true life story. When you start listening to it, you simply don’t want to stop and the song ably compliments Brian Avie’s vocal abilities.

A few years after Brian Avie’s career into takeoff mode, the singer has since embarked on pushing through with different many songs that have been hits and regular on every DJ’s playlist around Kampala and beyond.

Listen to the song here;

