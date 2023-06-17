Pope to appoint Archbishop Ssemogerere deputy

Advertisements

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis may soon appoint an auxiliary Bishop for Kampala Archdiocese.

This follows a request to him by the Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, to appoint for him a deputy (known as an auxiliary in church parlance) because of the overwhelming workload he is faced with.

Ssemogerere became the Archbishop of Kampala in December 2021 replacing fallen Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died suddenly in April 2021.

Insiders at his Lubaga residence say Ssemogerere has been restless because of the several challenges he has encountered ever since he became the Archbishop.

The source says the Archbishop has been struggling to reorganize the financial system of the Archdiocese which his predecessor had highly centralized.

The Archbishop has also been very keen on reorganizing his clergy. Because of that, sources add, the Archbishop has not undertaken any massive reshuffle of the parish priests.

He has been mainly focusing on mini parish priests reshuffle.

There is a pool of priests in the Archdiocese from which the pope might choose the auxiliary Bishop. bUT he can also be got from any diocese as was the recent case for Kasana Luwero diocese where the pope appointed Msgr Lawrence Mukasa from Kiyinda Mityana diocese as the new bishop of Kasana-Luweero.

