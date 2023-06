DESPERATE! Ex-Minister Banyenzaki lobbies for envoy job as Jeje, Oryem clash

Advertisements

The former State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Henry Banyenzaki is in desperate search for the job of an ambassador.

Our snoops at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala say that Banyenzaki is frequenting the ministry seeking for placement in any available docket.

Besides Banyenzaki, many former MPs are eyeing the vacant slot of Uganda’s high commissioner to Nairobi, Kenya. The seat became vacant following the death of Hassan Galiwango. He served for a short period in that docket.

Foreign Affairs Ministers, Gen. Jeje Odongo and his deputy, Henry Okello Oryem have reportedly since disagreed on the person to recommend to President Yoweri Museveni for appointment as the new high commissioner to Nairobi. Odongo wants the replacement to come from his home area of Teso; something Oryem is opposed to. It is now left with the President to decide his preferred candidate.

