Power Fm’s Paul Selah the official Hypeman, Dj Victor256 Represent UG In Bujumbura.

The entertainment industry has been redifined as hype is beyond backing an artist or shouting your lungs out on a mic! Welcome to the new era of a hypeman who literally has the crowd on their feet dancing to his moves. Does that mean a complete hypeman must dance? Yours to answer.

Pamoja festival which is the mother of all parties in East Africa at karera beach hosted by Jeff Bakulu.

Where there’s no hype, there’s definitely no party! Ugandans can attest to this. The hype take over was extended to Burundi’s Capital City with Paul selah the official hypeman and DJ victor256, Power Fm’s perfect dual.

The two represented 256 over the weekend in an annual event dubbed Pamoja festival which is the mother of all parties in East Africa at karera beach hosted by Jeff Bakulu.

For a country that has been ravaged with war for the last four years, Burundi was definitely ready to shake off some steam as they turned up in large numbers.

Paul selah with the Ugandan flag raised up high, shook the crowds in what seemed to be the beginning of hype in Burundi. The love and energy the Burundians showed to our people was exceptional. I must say it’s in rare occasions that you get to witness a hypeman dance, shout and bring people closer to Christ. Burundi needed that!!

Among the people that blessed the stage was Pompi and other Burundian artists. Before I forget, Burundians are pretty uniform people and by this I mean beautiful look alikes. It’s a welcome back home to the official hypeman and DJ victor256 and thankyou for representing Uganda!!!

If you haven’t had a taste of hype, tune in to 104.1 Power fm every Friday from 10pm to midnight and have your weekend started!

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts